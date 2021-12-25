BOSTON (113)
Langford 2-4 0-0 5, Tatum 7-20 7-8 25, Williams III 5-7 1-2 11, Brown 8-18 7-7 25, M.Smart 6-14 4-4 19, Hernangomez 1-5 0-2 3, Parker 3-7 1-1 9, Pritchard 6-14 0-0 16. Totals 38-89 20-24 113.
MILWAUKEE (117)
G.Antetokounmpo 13-23 10-15 36, Middleton 5-13 3-4 17, Cousins 4-10 1-3 9, Allen 0-4 2-2 2, Holiday 8-14 0-0 17, Portis 6-13 2-2 16, Connaughton 1-2 0-0 3, DiVincenzo 1-4 0-0 3, Hill 2-4 0-0 5, Matthews 3-4 1-1 9. Totals 43-91 19-27 117.
|Boston
|35
|27
|32
|19
|—
|113
|Milwaukee
|22
|25
|43
|27
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_Boston 17-45 (Pritchard 4-8, Tatum 4-10, M.Smart 3-10, Parker 2-4, Brown 2-7, Langford 1-2, Hernangomez 1-4), Milwaukee 12-33 (Middleton 4-9, Matthews 2-2, Portis 2-4, Connaughton 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-2, Hill 1-3, Holiday 1-4, Cousins 0-2, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2, Allen 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 44 (Williams III 14), Milwaukee 48 (G.Antetokounmpo 12). Assists_Boston 24 (M.Smart 7), Milwaukee 24 (Middleton 7). Total Fouls_Boston 23, Milwaukee 20. A_17,341 (17,500)