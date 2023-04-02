PHILADELPHIA (104)
Harris 3-6 0-0 6, Tucker 2-5 0-0 5, Embiid 11-25 5-5 28, Harden 4-9 2-2 11, Maxey 9-15 5-5 29, Niang 0-2 0-0 0, Reed 4-5 0-0 8, Harrell 0-1 0-0 0, McDaniels 0-4 0-0 0, Korkmaz 1-1 0-0 2, Milton 1-2 0-1 2, House Jr. 4-7 0-0 10, Melton 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 40-87 12-13 104.
MILWAUKEE (117)
G.Antetokounmpo 13-17 7-13 33, Middleton 6-14 4-4 19, Lopez 9-13 2-2 21, Allen 1-3 0-0 2, Holiday 7-11 2-2 18, Beauchamp 0-0 0-0 0, Crowder 0-5 0-0 0, Portis 8-11 0-0 18, Ingles 2-3 0-0 6, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 0-0 0-0 0, Dragic 0-2 0-0 0, Matthews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-80 15-21 117.
|Philadelphia
|26
|27
|29
|22
|—
|104
|Milwaukee
|41
|28
|27
|21
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 12-36 (Maxey 6-7, House Jr. 2-4, Harden 1-3, Tucker 1-3, Melton 1-4, Embiid 1-7, Harrell 0-1, McDaniels 0-1, Milton 0-1, Niang 0-2, Harris 0-3), Milwaukee 10-29 (Middleton 3-8, Ingles 2-3, Holiday 2-4, Portis 2-4, Lopez 1-2, Carter 0-1, G.Antetokounmpo 0-1, Allen 0-2, Crowder 0-2, Dragic 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 36 (Reed 10), Milwaukee 42 (G.Antetokounmpo 14). Assists_Philadelphia 19 (Harden 6), Milwaukee 28 (Middleton 9). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 17, Milwaukee 17. A_17,532 (17,500)
