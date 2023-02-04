FGFTReb
MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler33:4411-219-104-83132
Martin30:576-133-53-91417
Adebayo35:447-152-24-118316
Herro38:2710-242-20-56124
Vincent34:023-90-01-3127
Highsmith30:463-61-21-4268
Strus24:045-90-00-21311
Dedmon12:160-40-00-2130
Totals240:0045-10117-2113-442323115

Percentages: FG .446, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Martin 2-6, Herro 2-8, Butler 1-2, Highsmith 1-4, Strus 1-4, Vincent 1-6, Dedmon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dedmon, Martin).

Turnovers: 7 (Herro 2, Vincent 2, Adebayo, Martin, Strus).

Steals: 9 (Vincent 3, Adebayo 2, Butler, Dedmon, Herro, Highsmith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MILWAUKEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
G.Antetokounmpo35:5813-199-161-1511235
Connaughton30:365-100-01-51214
Lopez33:214-111-42-6049
Allen33:237-111-12-33219
Holiday34:226-90-01-52115
Middleton20:289-145-52-74124
Matthews19:070-21-20-4011
Ingles18:340-60-00-3110
Carter14:112-60-01-3106
Totals240:0046-8817-2810-512314123

Percentages: FG .523, FT .607.

3-Point Goals: 14-40, .350 (Allen 4-7, Connaughton 4-9, Holiday 3-5, Carter 2-4, Middleton 1-4, Matthews 0-1, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2, Lopez 0-3, Ingles 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Lopez 3, G.Antetokounmpo).

Turnovers: 12 (Middleton 4, G.Antetokounmpo 3, Holiday 3, Matthews 2).

Steals: 6 (Allen 2, Holiday 2, G.Antetokounmpo, Middleton).

Technical Fouls: Matthews, 2:42 third.

Miami26363023115
Milwaukee34283229123

A_18,008 (17,500). T_2:08.

