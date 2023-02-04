|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|33:44
|11-21
|9-10
|4-8
|3
|1
|32
|Martin
|30:57
|6-13
|3-5
|3-9
|1
|4
|17
|Adebayo
|35:44
|7-15
|2-2
|4-11
|8
|3
|16
|Herro
|38:27
|10-24
|2-2
|0-5
|6
|1
|24
|Vincent
|34:02
|3-9
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|7
|Highsmith
|30:46
|3-6
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|6
|8
|Strus
|24:04
|5-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|11
|Dedmon
|12:16
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|45-101
|17-21
|13-44
|23
|23
|115
Percentages: FG .446, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Martin 2-6, Herro 2-8, Butler 1-2, Highsmith 1-4, Strus 1-4, Vincent 1-6, Dedmon 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Dedmon, Martin).
Turnovers: 7 (Herro 2, Vincent 2, Adebayo, Martin, Strus).
Steals: 9 (Vincent 3, Adebayo 2, Butler, Dedmon, Herro, Highsmith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILWAUKEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|G.Antetokounmpo
|35:58
|13-19
|9-16
|1-15
|11
|2
|35
|Connaughton
|30:36
|5-10
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|14
|Lopez
|33:21
|4-11
|1-4
|2-6
|0
|4
|9
|Allen
|33:23
|7-11
|1-1
|2-3
|3
|2
|19
|Holiday
|34:22
|6-9
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|1
|15
|Middleton
|20:28
|9-14
|5-5
|2-7
|4
|1
|24
|Matthews
|19:07
|0-2
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|1
|Ingles
|18:34
|0-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|0
|Carter
|14:11
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|6
|Totals
|240:00
|46-88
|17-28
|10-51
|23
|14
|123
Percentages: FG .523, FT .607.
3-Point Goals: 14-40, .350 (Allen 4-7, Connaughton 4-9, Holiday 3-5, Carter 2-4, Middleton 1-4, Matthews 0-1, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2, Lopez 0-3, Ingles 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Lopez 3, G.Antetokounmpo).
Turnovers: 12 (Middleton 4, G.Antetokounmpo 3, Holiday 3, Matthews 2).
Steals: 6 (Allen 2, Holiday 2, G.Antetokounmpo, Middleton).
Technical Fouls: Matthews, 2:42 third.
|Miami
|26
|36
|30
|23
|—
|115
|Milwaukee
|34
|28
|32
|29
|—
|123
A_18,008 (17,500). T_2:08.
