MIAMI (115)
Butler 11-21 9-10 32, Martin 6-13 3-5 17, Adebayo 7-15 2-2 16, Herro 10-24 2-2 24, Vincent 3-9 0-0 7, Highsmith 3-6 1-2 8, Strus 5-9 0-0 11, Dedmon 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 45-101 17-21 115.
MILWAUKEE (123)
Connaughton 5-10 0-0 14, G.Antetokounmpo 13-19 9-16 35, Lopez 4-11 1-4 9, Allen 7-11 1-1 19, Holiday 6-9 0-0 15, Middleton 9-14 5-5 24, Ingles 0-6 0-0 0, Carter 2-6 0-0 6, Matthews 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 46-88 17-28 123.
|Miami
|26
|36
|30
|23
|—
|115
|Milwaukee
|34
|28
|32
|29
|—
|123
3-Point Goals_Miami 8-31 (Martin 2-6, Herro 2-8, Butler 1-2, Highsmith 1-4, Strus 1-4, Vincent 1-6, Dedmon 0-1), Milwaukee 14-40 (Allen 4-7, Connaughton 4-9, Holiday 3-5, Carter 2-4, Middleton 1-4, Matthews 0-1, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2, Lopez 0-3, Ingles 0-5). Fouled Out_Miami 1 (Highsmith), Milwaukee None. Rebounds_Miami 44 (Adebayo 11), Milwaukee 51 (G.Antetokounmpo 15). Assists_Miami 23 (Adebayo 8), Milwaukee 23 (G.Antetokounmpo 11). Total Fouls_Miami 23, Milwaukee 14. A_18,008 (17,500)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.