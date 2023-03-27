MILWAUKEE (126)
Middleton 13-23 7-8 34, Portis 7-14 4-4 21, Lopez 8-11 8-10 24, Allen 2-9 1-2 7, Carter 8-15 0-0 22, Crowder 1-2 0-0 2, T.Antetokounmpo 1-1 0-0 2, Ingles 1-7 0-0 3, Connaughton 3-8 0-0 7, Dragic 0-2 0-0 0, Matthews 1-3 2-2 4, Wigginton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-95 22-26 126.
DETROIT (117)
Bagley III 6-11 3-4 16, Livers 4-5 0-0 9, Wiseman 5-12 4-4 14, Hayes 6-17 2-5 14, Ivey 9-19 11-12 32, Omoruyi 1-3 4-4 7, Duren 8-11 2-4 18, Hampton 1-7 1-2 3, Joseph 1-7 1-1 4, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-92 28-36 117.
|Milwaukee
|31
|26
|37
|32
|—
|126
|Detroit
|27
|24
|39
|27
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 14-44 (Carter 6-7, Portis 3-7, Allen 2-7, Ingles 1-5, Connaughton 1-6, Middleton 1-7, Crowder 0-1, Dragic 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Matthews 0-2), Detroit 7-24 (Ivey 3-6, Livers 1-1, Bagley III 1-2, Omoruyi 1-2, Joseph 1-4, Wiseman 0-1, Hayes 0-3, Hampton 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 50 (Lopez, Portis 14), Detroit 47 (Duren 10). Assists_Milwaukee 28 (Allen 7), Detroit 22 (Ivey 8). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 23, Detroit 20. A_21,090 (20,491)
