FGFTReb
MILWAUKEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Middleton33:2313-237-83-85234
Portis31:157-144-43-142121
Lopez34:318-118-105-142324
Allen29:562-91-20-2737
Carter33:408-150-01-12322
Ingles20:241-70-00-1433
Connaughton18:043-80-02-5027
Matthews15:421-32-20-2124
Crowder12:051-20-01-3112
Dragic8:540-20-00-0320
T.Antetokounmpo1:031-10-00-0002
Wigginton1:030-00-00-0110
Totals240:0045-9522-2615-502823126

Percentages: FG .474, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 14-44, .318 (Carter 6-7, Portis 3-7, Allen 2-7, Ingles 1-5, Connaughton 1-6, Middleton 1-7, Crowder 0-1, Dragic 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Matthews 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Lopez 2, Matthews, Portis).

Turnovers: 8 (Allen 3, Middleton 2, Crowder, Ingles, Lopez).

Steals: 5 (Matthews 2, Allen, Ingles, Lopez).

Technical Fouls: Bucks, 6:45 first; Ingles, 12:00 fourth.

FGFTReb
DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bagley III35:446-113-42-92016
Livers34:304-50-01-6229
Wiseman20:205-124-43-61114
Hayes37:186-172-50-35414
Ivey31:419-1911-121-88432
Duren27:408-112-46-103418
Joseph24:231-71-11-2114
Hampton14:461-71-20-3003
Omoruyi13:381-34-40-0047
McGruder0:000-00-00-0000
Totals240:0041-9228-3614-472220117

Percentages: FG .446, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Ivey 3-6, Livers 1-1, Bagley III 1-2, Omoruyi 1-2, Joseph 1-4, Wiseman 0-1, Hayes 0-3, Hampton 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 10 (Ivey 4, Hampton 2, Duren, Joseph, Omoruyi, Wiseman).

Steals: 5 (Hayes 2, Bagley III, Duren, Wiseman).

Technical Fouls: None.

Milwaukee31263732126
Detroit27243927117

A_21,090 (20,491). T_2:15.

