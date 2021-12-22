FGFTReb
Mathews27:262-64-51-61510
Tate14:052-100-02-5054
Wood28:166-138-113-110220
Brooks25:373-80-00-3029
Gordon24:134-92-30-36012
Martin Jr.30:585-120-21-56012
Sengun23:484-62-43-84210
Christopher22:233-82-22-5449
Augustin19:213-50-00-2109
Nwaba15:133-63-41-4119
Garuba4:200-10-00-0000
Queen4:201-20-00-0002
Totals240:0036-8621-3113-522321106

Percentages: FG .419, FT .677.

3-Point Goals: 13-45, .289 (Augustin 3-5, Brooks 3-8, Martin Jr. 2-5, Mathews 2-5, Gordon 2-6, Christopher 1-4, Garuba 0-1, Nwaba 0-1, Queen 0-1, Tate 0-3, Wood 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Nwaba 2, Brooks, Gordon, Martin Jr., Mathews, Wood).

Turnovers: 15 (Sengun 4, Brooks 2, Christopher 2, Mathews 2, Wood 2, Gordon, Martin Jr., Tate).

Steals: 0

Technical Fouls: Martin Jr., 5:20 second.

FGFTReb
MILWAUKEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Connaughton30:503-130-01-4109
Middleton28:217-178-91-36323
Cousins27:597-133-33-82218
Holiday30:4210-172-31-410224
Nwora26:337-180-04-92518
Hill26:171-42-20-3214
Hood21:502-40-01-7005
Matthews20:256-70-00-12216
Ojeleye16:541-64-42-7027
T.Antetokounmpo9:021-30-01-2062
Smart1:070-10-00-0010
Totals240:0045-10319-2114-482524126

Percentages: FG .437, FT .905.

3-Point Goals: 17-46, .370 (Matthews 4-5, Nwora 4-8, Connaughton 3-12, Holiday 2-5, Hood 1-2, Ojeleye 1-2, Cousins 1-4, Middleton 1-5, T.Antetokounmpo 0-1, Hill 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cousins, Matthews).

Turnovers: 5 (Holiday 2, Hood, Nwora, T.Antetokounmpo).

Steals: 8 (Connaughton 4, Holiday 2, Middleton, Nwora).

Technical Fouls: None.

Houston24262630106
Milwaukee25383429126

A_17,341 (17,500). T_2:20.

