|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mathews
|27:26
|2-6
|4-5
|1-6
|1
|5
|10
|Tate
|14:05
|2-10
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|5
|4
|Wood
|28:16
|6-13
|8-11
|3-11
|0
|2
|20
|Brooks
|25:37
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|9
|Gordon
|24:13
|4-9
|2-3
|0-3
|6
|0
|12
|Martin Jr.
|30:58
|5-12
|0-2
|1-5
|6
|0
|12
|Sengun
|23:48
|4-6
|2-4
|3-8
|4
|2
|10
|Christopher
|22:23
|3-8
|2-2
|2-5
|4
|4
|9
|Augustin
|19:21
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|9
|Nwaba
|15:13
|3-6
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|1
|9
|Garuba
|4:20
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Queen
|4:20
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|36-86
|21-31
|13-52
|23
|21
|106
Percentages: FG .419, FT .677.
3-Point Goals: 13-45, .289 (Augustin 3-5, Brooks 3-8, Martin Jr. 2-5, Mathews 2-5, Gordon 2-6, Christopher 1-4, Garuba 0-1, Nwaba 0-1, Queen 0-1, Tate 0-3, Wood 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Nwaba 2, Brooks, Gordon, Martin Jr., Mathews, Wood).
Turnovers: 15 (Sengun 4, Brooks 2, Christopher 2, Mathews 2, Wood 2, Gordon, Martin Jr., Tate).
Steals: 0
Technical Fouls: Martin Jr., 5:20 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILWAUKEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Connaughton
|30:50
|3-13
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|9
|Middleton
|28:21
|7-17
|8-9
|1-3
|6
|3
|23
|Cousins
|27:59
|7-13
|3-3
|3-8
|2
|2
|18
|Holiday
|30:42
|10-17
|2-3
|1-4
|10
|2
|24
|Nwora
|26:33
|7-18
|0-0
|4-9
|2
|5
|18
|Hill
|26:17
|1-4
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|4
|Hood
|21:50
|2-4
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|0
|5
|Matthews
|20:25
|6-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|16
|Ojeleye
|16:54
|1-6
|4-4
|2-7
|0
|2
|7
|T.Antetokounmpo
|9:02
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|6
|2
|Smart
|1:07
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|45-103
|19-21
|14-48
|25
|24
|126
Percentages: FG .437, FT .905.
3-Point Goals: 17-46, .370 (Matthews 4-5, Nwora 4-8, Connaughton 3-12, Holiday 2-5, Hood 1-2, Ojeleye 1-2, Cousins 1-4, Middleton 1-5, T.Antetokounmpo 0-1, Hill 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cousins, Matthews).
Turnovers: 5 (Holiday 2, Hood, Nwora, T.Antetokounmpo).
Steals: 8 (Connaughton 4, Holiday 2, Middleton, Nwora).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Houston
|24
|26
|26
|30
|—
|106
|Milwaukee
|25
|38
|34
|29
|—
|126
A_17,341 (17,500). T_2:20.