MIAMI (122)
Butler 8-12 7-10 25, Robinson 5-8 0-0 14, Adebayo 9-16 0-1 18, Strus 1-4 1-1 4, Vincent 6-12 0-1 16, Highsmith 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 5-8 3-3 15, Love 0-2 4-4 4, Zeller 2-2 0-0 4, Lowry 2-5 0-0 5, Oladipo 6-13 1-3 15. Totals 45-84 16-23 122.
MILWAUKEE (138)
Middleton 6-16 2-2 16, Portis 5-9 0-0 13, Lopez 12-17 1-1 25, Allen 5-11 2-3 16, Holiday 10-19 0-0 24, Beauchamp 0-0 0-0 0, Crowder 0-4 0-0 0, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Leonard 0-1 0-0 0, Ingles 6-7 0-0 17, Carter 1-3 0-0 3, Connaughton 8-12 0-0 22, Dragic 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 53-99 7-8 138.
|Miami
|28
|27
|30
|37
|—
|122
|Milwaukee
|35
|46
|37
|20
|—
|138
3-Point Goals_Miami 16-36 (Robinson 4-6, Vincent 4-9, Butler 2-4, Martin 2-4, Oladipo 2-4, Lowry 1-3, Strus 1-4, Highsmith 0-1, Love 0-1), Milwaukee 25-49 (Connaughton 6-10, Ingles 5-6, Allen 4-8, Holiday 4-10, Portis 3-4, Middleton 2-5, Carter 1-3, Lopez 0-1, Crowder 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 41 (Zeller 8), Milwaukee 45 (Portis 15). Assists_Miami 26 (Martin 6), Milwaukee 35 (Holiday 11). Total Fouls_Miami 9, Milwaukee 16. A_17,576 (17,500)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.