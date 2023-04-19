FGFTReb
MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler28:188-127-101-33025
Robinson25:365-80-00-53214
Adebayo24:549-160-11-51118
Strus31:261-41-12-5114
Vincent21:006-120-10-03016
Martin28:595-83-30-16115
Oladipo26:186-131-31-51215
Lowry18:232-50-00-4315
Highsmith12:001-20-01-2102
Zeller12:002-20-01-8314
Love11:060-24-40-3104
Totals240:0045-8416-237-41269122

Percentages: FG .536, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 16-36, .444 (Robinson 4-6, Vincent 4-9, Butler 2-4, Martin 2-4, Oladipo 2-4, Lowry 1-3, Strus 1-4, Highsmith 0-1, Love 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Highsmith, Love).

Turnovers: 17 (Lowry 4, Adebayo 3, Oladipo 2, Robinson 2, Zeller 2, Butler, Love, Martin, Vincent).

Steals: 10 (Butler 2, Highsmith 2, Strus 2, Adebayo, Love, Lowry, Martin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MILWAUKEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Middleton27:396-162-21-67016
Portis27:575-90-03-155513
Lopez33:3612-171-13-42225
Allen31:045-112-30-21016
Holiday32:4910-190-00-511324
Connaughton25:098-120-01-43222
Ingles25:076-70-00-44117
Crowder15:260-40-01-3130
Carter14:051-30-00-2103
Dragic3:200-02-20-0002
T.Antetokounmpo1:160-00-00-0000
Beauchamp1:160-00-00-0000
Leonard1:160-10-00-0000
Totals240:0053-997-89-453516138

Percentages: FG .535, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 25-49, .510 (Connaughton 6-10, Ingles 5-6, Allen 4-8, Holiday 4-10, Portis 3-4, Middleton 2-5, Carter 1-3, Lopez 0-1, Crowder 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Portis 2, Connaughton, Lopez).

Turnovers: 11 (Holiday 3, Ingles 2, Lopez 2, Allen, Connaughton, Middleton, Portis).

Steals: 9 (Ingles 2, Lopez 2, Carter, Connaughton, Crowder, Holiday, Portis).

Technical Fouls: Portis, 9:39 second.

Miami28273037122
Milwaukee35463720138

A_17,576 (17,500). T_2:08.

