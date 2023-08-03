PittsburghMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33161Totals39141613
Rivas 1b-lf3100Yelich lf4032
Reynolds lf3010Perkins pr-lf1100
Palacios lf-rf1010Contreras c5222
McCutchen dh3010Santana 1b5110
Triolo ph-dh1010Adames ss4110
Suwinski cf3001Anderson 3b0000
Davis rf-c4000Frelick rf3225
Hayes 3b3010Canha dh4100
Capra 3b1000Monasterio 3b-2b5220
Rodríguez c-1b4000Turang 2b-ss5233
L.Peguero 2b4000Wiemer cf3221
A.Williams ss3010

Pittsburgh1000000001
Milwaukee23003330x14

DP_Pittsburgh 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Frelick (2), Wiemer (17), Monasterio (9), Contreras (24). HR_Turang (5), Frelick (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Keller L,9-8598835
Hernandez133301
Moreta133320
Holderman110011
Milwaukee
Houser W,4-3641125
Mejía220004
Chafin100001

HBP_Keller (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:38. A_25,930 (41,700).

