|Pittsburgh
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|39
|14
|16
|13
|Rivas 1b-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Perkins pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Palacios lf-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Triolo ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Suwinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis rf-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Frelick rf
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Canha dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Capra 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Monasterio 3b-2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Rodríguez c-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Turang 2b-ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|L.Peguero 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wiemer cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|A.Williams ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Milwaukee
|230
|033
|30x
|—
|14
DP_Pittsburgh 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Frelick (2), Wiemer (17), Monasterio (9), Contreras (24). HR_Turang (5), Frelick (2).
HBP_Keller (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_2:38. A_25,930 (41,700).
