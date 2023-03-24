FGFTReb
MILWAUKEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
G.Antetokounmpo24:5110-133-61-611324
Connaughton29:188-120-01-53222
Lopez26:278-150-03-142317
Allen21:548-144-42-41125
Holiday24:526-82-20-38018
Matthews23:191-30-00-2112
Portis22:152-91-21-8245
Ingles21:392-50-00-1606
Carter15:325-90-01-24213
T.Antetokounmpo11:522-30-00-2214
Beauchamp9:562-40-00-2124
Wigginton8:051-42-20-1114
Totals240:0055-9912-169-504220144

Percentages: FG .556, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 22-50, .440 (Connaughton 6-10, Allen 5-9, Holiday 4-5, Carter 3-6, Ingles 2-5, G.Antetokounmpo 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Beauchamp 0-2, Matthews 0-2, Wigginton 0-2, Portis 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Lopez 7, Connaughton 2, Carter, Matthews).

Turnovers: 12 (G.Antetokounmpo 4, Holiday 2, T.Antetokounmpo 2, Allen, Connaughton, Lopez, Wigginton).

Steals: 6 (Allen 2, G.Antetokounmpo 2, Holiday, T.Antetokounmpo).

Technical Fouls: Bucks, 10:01 first; Carter, 9:26 fourth.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fontecchio25:229-164-40-20226
Olynyk21:475-104-41-73116
Kessler16:423-61-23-8247
Agbaji25:241-84-52-2226
Horton-Tucker26:155-173-75-58113
Dunn27:141-80-00-2632
Azubuike21:224-71-42-9009
Juzang19:373-122-20-52010
Toscano-Anderson17:142-44-41-2208
Jones17:072-70-06-6005
Brantley12:002-42-20-3217
Potter9:563-50-00-0117
Totals240:0040-10425-3420-512815116

Percentages: FG .385, FT .735.

3-Point Goals: 11-40, .275 (Fontecchio 4-7, Olynyk 2-4, Juzang 2-10, Potter 1-2, Brantley 1-3, Jones 1-3, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Dunn 0-3, Horton-Tucker 0-3, Agbaji 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Azubuike 2, Kessler 2, Brantley).

Turnovers: 11 (Horton-Tucker 4, Olynyk 2, Agbaji, Brantley, Dunn, Fontecchio, Jones).

Steals: 6 (Olynyk 2, Agbaji, Azubuike, Horton-Tucker, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Milwaukee40324329144
Utah25332731116

A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:09.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you