MILWAUKEE (144)
Connaughton 8-12 0-0 22, G.Antetokounmpo 10-13 3-6 24, Lopez 8-15 0-0 17, Allen 8-14 4-4 25, Holiday 6-8 2-2 18, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 4, Portis 2-9 1-2 5, T.Antetokounmpo 2-3 0-0 4, Ingles 2-5 0-0 6, Carter 5-9 0-0 13, Matthews 1-3 0-0 2, Wigginton 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 55-99 12-16 144.
UTAH (116)
Fontecchio 9-16 4-4 26, Olynyk 5-10 4-4 16, Kessler 3-6 1-2 7, Agbaji 1-8 4-5 6, Horton-Tucker 5-17 3-7 13, Brantley 2-4 2-2 7, Toscano-Anderson 2-4 4-4 8, Azubuike 4-7 1-4 9, Jones 2-7 0-0 5, Potter 3-5 0-0 7, Dunn 1-8 0-0 2, Juzang 3-12 2-2 10. Totals 40-104 25-34 116.
|Milwaukee
|40
|32
|43
|29
|—
|144
|Utah
|25
|33
|27
|31
|—
|116
3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 22-50 (Connaughton 6-10, Allen 5-9, Holiday 4-5, Carter 3-6, Ingles 2-5, G.Antetokounmpo 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Beauchamp 0-2, Matthews 0-2, Wigginton 0-2, Portis 0-4), Utah 11-40 (Fontecchio 4-7, Olynyk 2-4, Juzang 2-10, Potter 1-2, Brantley 1-3, Jones 1-3, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Dunn 0-3, Horton-Tucker 0-3, Agbaji 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 50 (Lopez 14), Utah 51 (Azubuike 9). Assists_Milwaukee 42 (G.Antetokounmpo 11), Utah 28 (Horton-Tucker 8). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 20, Utah 15. A_18,206 (18,206)
