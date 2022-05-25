MilwaukeeSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals27242Totals33151
Wong 2b3010Cronenworth 2b4010
Urías ss3100Machado 3b3000
Yelich lf4000Profar lf3001
McCutchen dh3120Hosmer 1b4010
Tellez 1b4011Myers rf4000
Taylor rf2001Voit dh4010
Narváez c2000Kim ss4010
Cain cf3000Nola c2100
Peterson 3b3000Canó ph1000
Azocar cf2000
Grisham ph-cf2010

Milwaukee0000002002
San Diego0000100001

E_Peterson (3). DP_Milwaukee 0, San Diego 3. LOB_Milwaukee 3, San Diego 8. 2B_Tellez (11). SB_Yelich (7). SF_Taylor (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Ashby52-341035
Perdomo W,1-011-310000
Boxberger H,9100003
Williams S,4-4100000
San Diego
Darvish L,4-262-332227
Suarez11-300023
García110000

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:05. A_27,831 (40,209).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

