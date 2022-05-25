|Milwaukee
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Urías ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|McCutchen dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canó ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Azocar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|San Diego
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
E_Peterson (3). DP_Milwaukee 0, San Diego 3. LOB_Milwaukee 3, San Diego 8. 2B_Tellez (11). SB_Yelich (7). SF_Taylor (1).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:05. A_27,831 (40,209).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.