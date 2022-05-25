MilwaukeeSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32454Totals33180
McCutchen lf3000Cronenworth 2b4110
Urías ss4100Machado 3b4020
Yelich dh4110Profar lf4000
Taylor rf4113Hosmer 1b3020
Brosseau 3b3121Myers rf4000
Peterson ph-3b1000Canó dh1000
Hiura 1b3010Voit ph-dh2010
Tellez 1b0000Kim ss4010
Wong 2b4000Grisham cf4000
Cain cf3000Nola c3010
Caratini c3000

Milwaukee0000130004
San Diego1000000001

E_Urías (3), Hosmer (2). DP_Milwaukee 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Milwaukee 3, San Diego 7. HR_Brosseau (3), Taylor (4). SB_Cain (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Burnes W,2-2651125
Milner H,1120000
Gott H,5110001
Williams S,3-3100002
San Diego
Snell L,0-251-333327
Stammen12-321100
Wilson100001
Hill100001

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:14. A_39,834 (40,209).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

