|Milwaukee
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|0
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Yelich dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Canó dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Voit ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tellez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|013
|000
|—
|4
|San Diego
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Urías (3), Hosmer (2). DP_Milwaukee 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Milwaukee 3, San Diego 7. HR_Brosseau (3), Taylor (4). SB_Cain (2).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:14. A_39,834 (40,209).
