|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|2
|9
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Yelich dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Taylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.242
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|b-Peterson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Tellez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|0
|2
|8
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.368
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.327
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Canó dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.175
|a-Voit ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.152
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Milwaukee
|000
|013
|000_4
|5
|1
|San Diego
|100
|000
|000_1
|8
|1
a-singled for Canó in the 7th. b-grounded out for Brosseau in the 9th.
E_Urías (3), Hosmer (2). LOB_Milwaukee 3, San Diego 7. HR_Brosseau (3), off Snell; Taylor (4), off Stammen. RBIs_Brosseau (9), Taylor 3 (17). SB_Cain (2). CS_Hiura (1), Machado (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Caratini); San Diego 3 (Nola, Myers, Cronenworth). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 2; San Diego 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Profar, Grisham. GIDP_Grisham, Profar.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Wong, Urías, Hiura; Urías, Hiura).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 2-2
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|99
|2.18
|Milner, H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.24
|Gott, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.25
|Williams, S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.71
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, L, 0-2
|5
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|7
|104
|6.00
|Stammen
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|2.70
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.71
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|7.88
Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:14. A_39,834 (40,209).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.