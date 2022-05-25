MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3245429
McCutchen lf300010.242
Urías ss410001.284
Yelich dh411002.244
Taylor rf411301.242
Brosseau 3b312100.314
b-Peterson ph-3b100000.207
Hiura 1b301012.245
Tellez 1b000000.246
Wong 2b400000.220
Cain cf300001.186
Caratini c300002.176

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3318028
Cronenworth 2b411000.210
Machado 3b402000.368
Profar lf400001.216
Hosmer 1b302010.327
Myers rf400001.241
Canó dh100011.175
a-Voit ph-dh201001.200
Kim ss401001.220
Grisham cf400003.152
Nola c301000.216

Milwaukee000013000_451
San Diego100000000_181

a-singled for Canó in the 7th. b-grounded out for Brosseau in the 9th.

E_Urías (3), Hosmer (2). LOB_Milwaukee 3, San Diego 7. HR_Brosseau (3), off Snell; Taylor (4), off Stammen. RBIs_Brosseau (9), Taylor 3 (17). SB_Cain (2). CS_Hiura (1), Machado (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Caratini); San Diego 3 (Nola, Myers, Cronenworth). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 2; San Diego 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Profar, Grisham. GIDP_Grisham, Profar.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Wong, Urías, Hiura; Urías, Hiura).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, W, 2-2651125992.18
Milner, H, 1120000203.24
Gott, H, 5110001182.25
Williams, S, 3-3100002123.71
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell, L, 0-251-3333271046.00
Stammen12-321100232.70
Wilson100001123.71
Hill100001107.88

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:14. A_39,834 (40,209).

