St. LouisMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30050Totals29494
Donovan 2b4010Yelich lf3101
Burleson lf3010Winker dh5010
Goldschmidt 1b3000Adames ss4221
Arenado 3b4020Tellez 1b2001
Wills.Cntreras c3000Willi.Cntreras c3010
O'Neill cf4000Mitchell cf4021
Gorman dh4000Anderson 3b2110
Walker rf4010Turang 2b3010
Edman ss1000Wiemer rf3010

St. Louis0000000000
Milwaukee00200110x4

DP_St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Mitchell (1). HR_Adames (1). SF_Tellez (1).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Flaherty L,1-1542263
Pallante131101
Hicks121111
Naughton2-300011
Stratton1-300000
Milwaukee
Woodruff W,1-051-340024
Payamps H,12-310011
Varland H,12-300011
Milner H,11-300000
Bush100010
Wilson100002

WP_Hicks.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:45. A_28,459 (41,700).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you