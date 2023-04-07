|St. Louis
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|29
|4
|9
|4
|Donovan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Winker dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Tellez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Wills.Cntreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Willi.Cntreras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|O'Neill cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gorman dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Turang 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Edman ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wiemer rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Milwaukee
|002
|001
|10x
|—
|4
DP_St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Mitchell (1). HR_Adames (1). SF_Tellez (1).
|5
|4
|2
|2
|6
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Hicks.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:45. A_28,459 (41,700).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.