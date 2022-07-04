|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|5
|15
|Morel 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.272
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Higgins c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.283
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Gomes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|2-Simmons pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Velazquez cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|a-Ortega ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Bote 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Rivas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|5
|5
|6
|14
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.253
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.210
|McCutchen rf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|b-Tellez ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Urías 2b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Caratini 1b-c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|.245
|Hiura dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|1-Peterson pr-1b-3b-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.194
|c-Wong ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Chicago
|001
|000
|001
|0_2
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|101
|3_5
|5
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Brosseau in the 8th. c-hit by pitch for Davis in the 9th.
1-ran for Severino in the 7th. 2-ran for Gomes in the 10th.
LOB_Chicago 8, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Happ (20), Hoerner (8), Urías (7), Severino (1), Hiura (2). HR_Velazquez (1), off Lauer; Suzuki (5), off Hader; Caratini (7), off Effross. RBIs_Velazquez (4), Suzuki (22), Severino (1), Yelich (31), Caratini 3 (17). SB_Hiura (4), Hoerner (7), Ortega (6). CS_Morel (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Hoerner, Happ 2, Gomes 2); Milwaukee 5 (Davis, Yelich, Adames 2, Brosseau). RISP_Chicago 1 for 10; Milwaukee 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Suzuki, Wisdom, McCutchen. GIDP_Wisdom.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Brosseau, Urías, Caratini).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele
|6
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|9
|108
|4.13
|Hughes
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.98
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.34
|Robertson, BS, 11-15
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|25
|1.95
|Effross, L, 1-4
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|3.09
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|101
|3.84
|Gustave
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.50
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|1.99
|Hader
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|1.35
|Boxberger, W, 3-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|1.99
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 2-0. IBB_off Effross (Tellez). HBP_Steele (Hiura), Robertson (Wong). PB_Severino (1).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:29. A_41,981 (41,900).
