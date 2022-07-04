ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34262515
Morel 2b200032.272
Contreras c500002.274
Higgins c000000.302
Happ lf501004.283
Suzuki rf412100.252
Hoerner ss301011.310
Wisdom 3b300011.230
Gomes dh400000.214
2-Simmons pr-dh000000.176
Velazquez cf211101.303
a-Ortega ph-cf201001.261
Bote 1b300003.222
Rivas 1b100000.234

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34555614
Yelich lf300120.253
Adames ss410013.210
McCutchen rf-cf500001.252
Brosseau 3b300000.278
b-Tellez ph-1b110011.239
Urías 2b-3b512000.234
Caratini 1b-c511304.245
Hiura dh211011.222
Severino c301101.333
1-Peterson pr-1b-3b-rf100001.246
Davis cf200012.194
c-Wong ph-2b000000.235

Chicago0010000010_260
Milwaukee0000001013_550

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Brosseau in the 8th. c-hit by pitch for Davis in the 9th.

1-ran for Severino in the 7th. 2-ran for Gomes in the 10th.

LOB_Chicago 8, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Happ (20), Hoerner (8), Urías (7), Severino (1), Hiura (2). HR_Velazquez (1), off Lauer; Suzuki (5), off Hader; Caratini (7), off Effross. RBIs_Velazquez (4), Suzuki (22), Severino (1), Yelich (31), Caratini 3 (17). SB_Hiura (4), Hoerner (7), Ortega (6). CS_Morel (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Hoerner, Happ 2, Gomes 2); Milwaukee 5 (Davis, Yelich, Adames 2, Brosseau). RISP_Chicago 1 for 10; Milwaukee 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Suzuki, Wisdom, McCutchen. GIDP_Wisdom.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Brosseau, Urías, Caratini).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele62-3211491084.13
Hughes1-30000033.98
Givens100002133.34
Robertson, BS, 11-15121113251.95
Effross, L, 1-42-31321093.09
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer6211291013.84
Gustave110010134.50
Williams100012161.99
Hader121102211.35
Boxberger, W, 3-1110012261.99

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 2-0. IBB_off Effross (Tellez). HBP_Steele (Hiura), Robertson (Wong). PB_Severino (1).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:29. A_41,981 (41,900).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you