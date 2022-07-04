|Chicago
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|34
|5
|5
|5
|Morel 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Higgins c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen rf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tellez ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Urías 2b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini 1b-c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Gomes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Simmons pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Velazquez cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Peterson pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wong ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rivas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|001
|—
|2
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|101
|—
|5
DP_Chicago 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Happ (20), Hoerner (8), Urías (7), Severino (1), Hiura (2). HR_Velazquez (1), Suzuki (5), Caratini (7). SB_Hiura (4), Hoerner (7), Ortega (6).
|6
|2
|1
|1
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Steele (Hiura), Robertson (Wong).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:29. A_41,981 (41,900).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
