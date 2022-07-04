ChicagoMilwaukee
Morel 2b2000Yelich lf3001
Contreras c5000Adames ss4100
Higgins c0000McCutchen rf-cf5000
Happ lf5010Brosseau 3b3000
Suzuki rf4121Tellez ph-1b1100
Hoerner ss3010Urías 2b-3b5120
Wisdom 3b3000Caratini 1b-c5113
Gomes dh4000Hiura dh2110
Simmons pr-dh0000Severino c3011
Velazquez cf2111Peterson pr-1b1000
Ortega ph-cf2010Davis cf2000
Bote 1b3000Wong ph-2b0000
Rivas 1b1000

Chicago00100000102
Milwaukee00000010135

DP_Chicago 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Happ (20), Hoerner (8), Urías (7), Severino (1), Hiura (2). HR_Velazquez (1), Suzuki (5), Caratini (7). SB_Hiura (4), Hoerner (7), Ortega (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Steele62-321149
Hughes1-300000
Givens100002
Robertson BS,11-15121113
Effross L,1-42-313210
Milwaukee
Lauer621129
Gustave110010
Williams100012
Hader121102
Boxberger W,3-1110012

HBP_Steele (Hiura), Robertson (Wong).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:29. A_41,981 (41,900).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

