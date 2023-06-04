|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|3
|8
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Miller 3b-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.319
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Singleton dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Monasterio 2b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.412
|a-Brosseau ph-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Anderson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Perkins rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Turang ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Wiemer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|Newman dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|McLain ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.342
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Fraley rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Steer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Senzel 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Benson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Hopkins lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Milwaukee
|300
|020
|000_5
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|100_1
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Monasterio in the 4th.
LOB_Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3. 2B_McLain (6). HR_Monasterio (1), off Lively; Caratini (3), off Lively; Fraley (7), off Houser. RBIs_Monasterio 3 (3), Caratini (10), Miller (17), Fraley (37). SB_Yelich (14), Miller (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Brosseau 2); Cincinnati 1 (Newman). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 5; Cincinnati 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Hopkins. GIDP_Wiemer, Benson, Steer.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Brosseau, Miller, Tellez; Miller, Turang, Tellez); Cincinnati 1 (McLain, India, Steer).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, W, 2-1
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|92
|3.45
|Peguero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.75
|Strzelecki
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.71
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lively, L, 3-3
|7
|6
|5
|5
|3
|5
|104
|3.03
|Cruz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|7.00
|Gibaut
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.62
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.
T_2:17. A_17,780 (43,891).
