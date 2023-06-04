MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3357538
Yelich lf300010.254
Miller 3b-2b311111.319
Tellez 1b402001.249
Singleton dh310012.143
Monasterio 2b111300.412
a-Brosseau ph-3b300001.205
Anderson 3b000000.233
Perkins rf400002.150
Turang ss400000.198
Caratini c412100.216
Wiemer cf411001.206

CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3116103
Newman dh400000.271
McLain ss402001.342
India 2b401000.276
Fraley rf411100.257
Steer 1b300000.288
Stephenson c300000.236
Senzel 3b301000.258
Benson cf301000.167
Hopkins lf300002.000

Milwaukee300020000_570
Cincinnati000000100_160

a-grounded out for Monasterio in the 4th.

LOB_Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3. 2B_McLain (6). HR_Monasterio (1), off Lively; Caratini (3), off Lively; Fraley (7), off Houser. RBIs_Monasterio 3 (3), Caratini (10), Miller (17), Fraley (37). SB_Yelich (14), Miller (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Brosseau 2); Cincinnati 1 (Newman). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 5; Cincinnati 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Hopkins. GIDP_Wiemer, Benson, Steer.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Brosseau, Miller, Tellez; Miller, Turang, Tellez); Cincinnati 1 (McLain, India, Steer).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, W, 2-1761102923.45
Peguero100001142.75
Strzelecki100000113.71
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lively, L, 3-37655351043.03
Cruz110002177.00
Gibaut100001133.62

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.

T_2:17. A_17,780 (43,891).

