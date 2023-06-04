|Milwaukee
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Newman dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 3b-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|McLain ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Singleton dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Fraley rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Monasterio 2b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Steer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau ph-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Perkins rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Benson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Turang ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hopkins lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Wiemer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|300
|020
|000
|—
|5
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
DP_Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3. 2B_McLain (6). HR_Monasterio (1), Caratini (3), Fraley (7). SB_Yelich (14), Miller (8).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.
T_2:17. A_17,780 (43,891).
