MilwaukeeCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33575Totals31161
Yelich lf3000Newman dh4000
Miller 3b-2b3111McLain ss4020
Tellez 1b4020India 2b4010
Singleton dh3100Fraley rf4111
Monasterio 2b1113Steer 1b3000
Brosseau ph-3b3000Stephenson c3000
Anderson 3b0000Senzel 3b3010
Perkins rf4000Benson cf3010
Turang ss4000Hopkins lf3000
Caratini c4121
Wiemer cf4110

Milwaukee3000200005
Cincinnati0000001001

DP_Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3. 2B_McLain (6). HR_Monasterio (1), Caratini (3), Fraley (7). SB_Yelich (14), Miller (8).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Houser W,2-1761102
Peguero100001
Strzelecki100000
Cincinnati
Lively L,3-3765535
Cruz110002
Gibaut100001

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.

T_2:17. A_17,780 (43,891).

