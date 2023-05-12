|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|4
|10
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Olivares lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Melendez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.340
|Dozier 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|a-Massey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Fermin c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|11
|5
|7
|9
|Miller 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.323
|Turang 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.271
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.248
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|T.Taylor rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.212
|Wiemer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|100_1
|3
|2
|Milwaukee
|101
|100
|20x_5
|11
|0
a-struck out for Dozier in the 9th.
E_Fermin 2 (2). LOB_Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Miller (4). HR_Fermin (3), off Payamps; Miller (1), off Castillo. RBIs_Fermin (5), Yelich 2 (18), Miller (6), T.Taylor (3), Anderson (21). SB_Yelich (8), Voit (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Fermin, Garcia); Milwaukee 6 (Wiemer 3, Anderson, Adames 2). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Milwaukee 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_T.Taylor, Tellez, Adames. GIDP_Voit, T.Taylor, Anderson.
DP_Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Garcia, Pratto; Fermin, Pratto; Garcia, Pratto).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|J.Taylor, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|25
|6.00
|Castillo
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|4
|80
|3.86
|Cuas
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.96
|Staumont
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|3.27
|Garrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|19
|3.24
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 4-2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|104
|3.35
|Payamps, H, 3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|2.95
|Strzelecki
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.71
|Peguero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0. IBB_off Castillo (Yelich). WP_Staumont.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Brock Ballou.
T_2:44. A_24,900 (41,700).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.