Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30131410
Witt Jr. ss400002.222
Pasquantino dh300010.284
Olivares lf300010.239
Melendez rf300011.209
Garcia 2b400002.237
Pratto 1b401002.340
Dozier 3b201011.192
a-Massey ph100001.223
Bradley Jr. cf300001.179
Fermin c311100.333

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31511579
Miller 2b423101.323
Turang 2b100000.240
Contreras c210031.271
Adames ss310012.225
Yelich lf302210.248
Anderson 3b412100.246
Voit dh301011.227
Tellez 1b301011.241
T.Taylor rf401102.212
Wiemer cf401001.212

Kansas City000000100_132
Milwaukee10110020x_5110

a-struck out for Dozier in the 9th.

E_Fermin 2 (2). LOB_Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Miller (4). HR_Fermin (3), off Payamps; Miller (1), off Castillo. RBIs_Fermin (5), Yelich 2 (18), Miller (6), T.Taylor (3), Anderson (21). SB_Yelich (8), Voit (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Fermin, Garcia); Milwaukee 6 (Wiemer 3, Anderson, Adames 2). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Milwaukee 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_T.Taylor, Tellez, Adames. GIDP_Voit, T.Taylor, Anderson.

DP_Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Garcia, Pratto; Fermin, Pratto; Garcia, Pratto).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
J.Taylor, L, 0-1111012256.00
Castillo41-362234803.86
Cuas2-30000174.96
Staumont132210193.27
Garrett110022193.24
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, W, 4-26200471043.35
Payamps, H, 3111101132.95
Strzelecki100000153.71
Peguero100002201.59

Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0. IBB_off Castillo (Yelich). WP_Staumont.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_2:44. A_24,900 (41,700).

