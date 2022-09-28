|St. Louis
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|Donovan 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Carlson rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Yepez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wong ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 2b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Burleson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tellez 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hiura dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|DeLuzio cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Yelich ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Taylor cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Milwaukee
|001
|001
|03x
|—
|5
E_Brosseau (8). DP_St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_St. Louis 11, Milwaukee 9. 2B_DeLuzio (1), Taylor (18), Hiura (6), Urías (14), Caratini (11). HR_Knizner (4). SB_Burleson (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Quintana L,3-2
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Stratton
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Matz
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Woodford
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romero
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Gallegos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Milwaukee
|Woodruff W,13-4
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Bush H,8
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Williams H,26
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Matz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Romero pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Williams (Dickerson).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:31. A_28,835 (41,900).
