St. LouisMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35181Totals32595
Donovan 2b3010McCutchen lf3010
Carlson rf5000Mitchell cf1000
Goldschmidt dh3010Adames ss5000
Nootbaar ph-dh1000Renfroe rf3011
Yepez 3b4000Brosseau 3b2000
Dickerson lf3010Wong ph-2b1100
DeJong ss4000Urías 2b-3b4220
Burleson 1b4010Tellez 1b2100
Knizner c4121Hiura dh3011
DeLuzio cf4020Yelich ph-dh0001
Caratini c4022
Taylor cf-lf4120

St. Louis0000001001
Milwaukee00100103x5

E_Brosseau (8). DP_St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_St. Louis 11, Milwaukee 9. 2B_DeLuzio (1), Taylor (18), Hiura (6), Urías (14), Caratini (11). HR_Knizner (4). SB_Burleson (1).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Quintana L,3-2541127
Stratton2-311101
Matz120010
Woodford1-300000
Romero013320
Gallegos110013
Milwaukee
Woodruff W,13-46500110
Bush H,81-321110
Williams H,2612-310013
Boxberger100001

Matz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Romero pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Williams (Dickerson).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:31. A_28,835 (41,900).

