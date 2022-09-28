St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35181314
Donovan 2b301022.280
Carlson rf500002.237
Goldschmidt dh301001.318
b-Nootbaar ph-dh100010.228
Yepez 3b400002.259
Dickerson lf301001.266
DeJong ss400001.153
Burleson 1b401002.194
Knizner c412101.209
DeLuzio cf402002.250

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32595611
McCutchen lf301011.239
Mitchell cf100001.286
Adames ss500003.239
Renfroe rf301110.253
Brosseau 3b200001.267
a-Wong ph-2b110011.252
Urías 2b-3b422000.232
Tellez 1b210021.222
Hiura dh301102.230
c-Yelich ph-dh000110.253
Caratini c402200.202
Taylor cf-lf412001.231

St. Louis000000100_180
Milwaukee00100103x_591

a-pinch hit for Brosseau in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Goldschmidt in the 7th. c-walked for Hiura in the 8th.

E_Brosseau (8). LOB_St. Louis 11, Milwaukee 9. 2B_DeLuzio (1), Taylor (18), Hiura (6), Urías (14), Caratini (11). HR_Knizner (4), off Bush. RBIs_Knizner (25), Renfroe (70), Hiura (31), Yelich (54), Caratini 2 (33). SB_Burleson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Carlson, DeLuzio 2, Goldschmidt, Burleson); Milwaukee 6 (Caratini 2, Adames 3, Brosseau). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 8; Milwaukee 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Carlson, McCutchen. GIDP_Yepez, McCutchen.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Donovan, Burleson); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana, L, 3-2541127812.11
Stratton2-311101133.15
Matz120010255.32
Woodford1-30000022.42
Romero013320124.91
Gallegos110013232.98
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff, W, 13-46500110983.05
Bush, H, 81-321110234.79
Williams, H, 2612-310013251.67
Boxberger100001173.15

Romero pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Matz 1-1, Woodford 1-0, Gallegos 3-3, Williams 2-0. IBB_off Williams (Nootbaar). HBP_Williams (Dickerson).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:31. A_28,835 (41,900).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

