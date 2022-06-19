MilwaukeeCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34686Totals32363
Yelich dh4000India 2b5000
Adames ss5010Drury 3b4020
McCutchen lf4220Pham lf2110
Renfroe rf4112Votto 1b4010
Urías 3b5111Farmer ss4101
Hiura 1b4110Senzel cf4000
Caratini c2122Moustakas dh3110
Taylor cf3000Almora Jr. rf4012
Mathias 2b3001Garcia c1000
Schrock ph1000

Milwaukee0003012006
Cincinnati0003000003

DP_Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 7. 2B_McCutchen (8), Urías (3), Almora Jr. (5). HR_Caratini (5), Renfroe (13). SF_Mathias (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Houser W,4-7643345
Kelley H,22-320000
Milner H,31-300001
Boxberger H,14100000
Williams S,5-5100002
Cincinnati
Minor L,1-3664434
Kuhnel122201
Hoffman100020
Moreta100012

HBP_Minor (Caratini), Kelley (Garcia). WP_Hoffman.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:06. A_25,001 (42,319).

