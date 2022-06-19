|Milwaukee
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Yelich dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|India 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|McCutchen lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Pham lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Urías 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Hiura 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Moustakas dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Mathias 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schrock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|301
|200
|—
|6
|Cincinnati
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
DP_Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 7. 2B_McCutchen (8), Urías (3), Almora Jr. (5). HR_Caratini (5), Renfroe (13). SF_Mathias (1).
|6
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Minor (Caratini), Kelley (Garcia). WP_Hoffman.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:06. A_25,001 (42,319).
