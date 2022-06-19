MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3468667
Yelich dh400012.238
Adames ss501000.203
McCutchen lf422010.244
Renfroe rf411211.250
Urías 3b511101.214
Hiura 1b411012.207
Caratini c212210.261
Taylor cf300011.225
Mathias 2b300100.125

CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3236348
India 2b500002.242
Drury 3b402000.268
Pham lf211021.258
Votto 1b401001.207
Farmer ss410101.282
Senzel cf400001.208
Moustakas dh311010.219
Almora Jr. rf401200.284
Garcia c100011.160
a-Schrock ph100001.333

Milwaukee000301200_680
Cincinnati000300000_360

a-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 7. 2B_McCutchen (8), Urías (3), Almora Jr. (5). HR_Caratini (5), off Minor; Renfroe (13), off Kuhnel. RBIs_Urías (17), Caratini 2 (13), Mathias (4), Renfroe 2 (27), Farmer (38), Almora Jr. 2 (20). SF_Mathias.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Yelich, Taylor, Adames, Renfroe); Cincinnati 4 (Farmer, India, Votto 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 8; Cincinnati 2 for 7.

GIDP_Almora Jr..

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Mathias, Hiura).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, W, 4-76433451034.24
Kelley, H, 22-320000206.92
Milner, H, 31-30000142.17
Boxberger, H, 14100000102.39
Williams, S, 5-510000292.42
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Minor, L, 1-3664434996.97
Kuhnel122201143.93
Hoffman100020272.78
Moreta100012239.20

Inherited runners-scored_Milner 3-0. HBP_Minor (Caratini), Kelley (Garcia). WP_Hoffman.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:06. A_25,001 (42,319).

