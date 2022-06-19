|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|6
|7
|Yelich dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|McCutchen lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Urías 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Hiura 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Caratini c
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.261
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Mathias 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|8
|India 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Pham lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.258
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Moustakas dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Garcia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.160
|a-Schrock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Milwaukee
|000
|301
|200_6
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|300
|000_3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 7. 2B_McCutchen (8), Urías (3), Almora Jr. (5). HR_Caratini (5), off Minor; Renfroe (13), off Kuhnel. RBIs_Urías (17), Caratini 2 (13), Mathias (4), Renfroe 2 (27), Farmer (38), Almora Jr. 2 (20). SF_Mathias.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Yelich, Taylor, Adames, Renfroe); Cincinnati 4 (Farmer, India, Votto 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 8; Cincinnati 2 for 7.
GIDP_Almora Jr..
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Mathias, Hiura).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, W, 4-7
|6
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|103
|4.24
|Kelley, H, 2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|6.92
|Milner, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.17
|Boxberger, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.39
|Williams, S, 5-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.42
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 1-3
|6
|6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|99
|6.97
|Kuhnel
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|3.93
|Hoffman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|27
|2.78
|Moreta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|9.20
Inherited runners-scored_Milner 3-0. HBP_Minor (Caratini), Kelley (Garcia). WP_Hoffman.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:06. A_25,001 (42,319).
