MilwaukeeColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34696Totals31454
Yelich lf5010McMahon 3b5110
Taylor lf0000Rodgers 2b4100
Adames ss5000Cron dh4211
Tellez 1b4220Blackmon rf3022
Renfroe dh4000Toglia 1b3000
Wong 2b2110Bouchard lf4010
McCutchen rf4221Hampson cf2001
Peterson 3b3012Serven c3000
Caratini c3123Díaz ph-c1000
Mitchell cf4000Trejo ss2000
Joe ph0000
Grichuk pr0000

Milwaukee0002040006
Colorado3000000104

E_Wong (13). DP_Milwaukee 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Colorado 7. 2B_Tellez (22), Peterson (13). HR_Caratini (9), Cron (26). SB_Wong (14), Mitchell (2). SF_Peterson (3), Hampson (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Houser W,5-9523122
Boxberger H,25110001
Bush H,4100001
Rogers H,22-321111
Williams S,10-1111-300011
Colorado
Feltner L,2-751-354417
Lawrence BS,0-12-322200
Bird210004
Colomé110000

HBP_Feltner 2 (Wong,Wong), Bush (Trejo), Rogers (Blackmon).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:15. A_32,627 (50,445).

