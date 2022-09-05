MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34696111
Yelich lf501002.258
Taylor lf000000.223
Adames ss500003.227
Tellez 1b422001.231
Renfroe dh400002.258
Wong 2b211001.249
McCutchen rf422100.245
Peterson 3b301200.263
Caratini c312310.207
Mitchell cf400002.105

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3145446
McMahon 3b511002.244
Rodgers 2b410011.268
Cron dh421100.269
Blackmon rf302200.269
Toglia 1b300011.250
Bouchard lf401001.167
Hampson cf200111.218
Serven c300000.215
a-Díaz ph-c100000.226
Trejo ss200000.213
b-Joe ph000010.242
1-Grichuk pr000000.271

Milwaukee000204000_691
Colorado300000010_450

a-grounded out for Serven in the 8th. b-walked for Trejo in the 9th.

1-ran for Joe in the 9th.

E_Wong (13). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Colorado 7. 2B_Tellez (22), Peterson (13). HR_Caratini (9), off Lawrence; Cron (26), off Rogers. RBIs_McCutchen (59), Peterson 2 (32), Caratini 3 (29), Blackmon 2 (74), Hampson (14), Cron (89). SB_Wong (14), Mitchell (2). SF_Peterson, Hampson.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Caratini, Adames, Peterson); Colorado 3 (Díaz 2, Serven). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 12; Colorado 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_McCutchen, Yelich. GIDP_Adames, Rodgers.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); Colorado 1 (Trejo, Rodgers, Toglia).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, W, 5-9523122704.83
Boxberger, H, 25110001242.86
Bush, H, 4100001143.86
Rogers, H, 22-321111264.15
Williams, S, 10-1111-300011211.72
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Feltner, L, 2-751-354417925.85
Lawrence, BS, 0-12-322200124.66
Bird210004254.24
Colomé110000134.63

Inherited runners-scored_Williams 3-0, Lawrence 2-2. HBP_Feltner 2 (Wong,Wong), Bush (Trejo), Rogers (Blackmon).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:15. A_32,627 (50,445).

