|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|1
|11
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Taylor lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Renfroe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|McCutchen rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.207
|Mitchell cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.105
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|4
|6
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Cron dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Toglia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Bouchard lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|Serven c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|a-Díaz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Trejo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|b-Joe ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|1-Grichuk pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Milwaukee
|000
|204
|000_6
|9
|1
|Colorado
|300
|000
|010_4
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Serven in the 8th. b-walked for Trejo in the 9th.
1-ran for Joe in the 9th.
E_Wong (13). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Colorado 7. 2B_Tellez (22), Peterson (13). HR_Caratini (9), off Lawrence; Cron (26), off Rogers. RBIs_McCutchen (59), Peterson 2 (32), Caratini 3 (29), Blackmon 2 (74), Hampson (14), Cron (89). SB_Wong (14), Mitchell (2). SF_Peterson, Hampson.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Caratini, Adames, Peterson); Colorado 3 (Díaz 2, Serven). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 12; Colorado 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_McCutchen, Yelich. GIDP_Adames, Rodgers.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); Colorado 1 (Trejo, Rodgers, Toglia).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, W, 5-9
|5
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|70
|4.83
|Boxberger, H, 25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.86
|Bush, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.86
|Rogers, H, 2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|4.15
|Williams, S, 10-11
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.72
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner, L, 2-7
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|7
|92
|5.85
|Lawrence, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4.66
|Bird
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|25
|4.24
|Colomé
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.63
Inherited runners-scored_Williams 3-0, Lawrence 2-2. HBP_Feltner 2 (Wong,Wong), Bush (Trejo), Rogers (Blackmon).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:15. A_32,627 (50,445).
