ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals46595415
Joe rf501000.261
Hampson cf110001.239
Bryant lf511010.298
Blackmon dh622301.278
Cron 1b601005.295
Rodgers 2b501103.259
McMahon 3b600003.241
Iglesias ss511011.300
Díaz c302111.237
Hilliard cf300000.173
b-Grichuk ph-rf100010.247

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals44611669
Yelich lf401021.251
Adames ss621101.219
Tellez 1b511011.227
McCutchen dh411220.255
Renfroe rf512200.247
1-Davis pr010000.237
Wong 2b402011.231
Urías 3b601101.221
Narváez c201000.239
a-Brosseau ph100001.284
Caratini c200000.240
Taylor cf501003.227

Colorado0020010002000_590
Milwaukee0030000002001_6112

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Narváez in the 6th. b-walked for Hilliard in the 9th.

1-ran for Renfroe in the 13th.

E_Urías (9), Renfroe (1). LOB_Colorado 12, Milwaukee 14. 2B_Joe (17), Díaz (11), Tellez (18), Wong (12), Yelich (13). HR_Blackmon (15), off Burnes; Adames (20), off Senzatela; McCutchen (10), off Senzatela; Renfroe (14), off Stephenson. RBIs_Blackmon 3 (57), Díaz (24), Rodgers (48), Adames (52), McCutchen 2 (43), Renfroe 2 (31), Urías (31). SF_Rodgers. S_Wong.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 8 (McMahon 2, Cron 2, Hampson, Hilliard 2, Iglesias); Milwaukee 7 (Narváez, Taylor, Adames, Renfroe 2, Urías, Brosseau). RISP_Colorado 1 for 18; Milwaukee 3 for 17.

Runners moved up_Blackmon, Caratini, Adames. GIDP_Yelich, Renfroe.

DP_Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron); Milwaukee 1 (Taylor, Tellez, Taylor).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senzatela573314954.98
Gilbreath200012263.09
Colomé110010142.78
Bard110001151.96
Stephenson, BS, 0-1112101155.34
Estévez100001165.01
Bird, L, 1-2111030164.70
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes5622251082.20
Gott, BS, 0-3111111224.20
Boxberger10000062.50
Williams100003111.72
Hader100012214.35
Gustave2-322100133.91
Milner11-300002191.91
Suter, W, 2-3200002124.34

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-0, Milner 1-0. IBB_off Bird (Yelich), off Bird (Tellez), off Bird (Wong). HBP_Senzatela (Renfroe), Milner (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_4:44. A_33,357 (41,900).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you