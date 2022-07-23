ColoradoMilwaukee
Totals46595Totals446116
Joe rf5010Yelich lf4010
Hampson cf1100Adames ss6211
Bryant lf5110Tellez 1b5110
Blackmon dh6223McCutchen dh4112
Cron 1b6010Renfroe rf5122
Rodgers 2b5011Davis pr0100
McMahon 3b6000Wong 2b4020
Iglesias ss5110Urías 3b6011
Díaz c3021Narváez c2010
Hilliard cf3000Brosseau ph1000
Grichuk ph-rf1000Caratini c2000
Taylor cf5010

Colorado00200100020005
Milwaukee00300000020016

E_Urías (9), Renfroe (1). DP_Colorado 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Colorado 12, Milwaukee 14. 2B_Joe (17), Díaz (11), Tellez (18), Wong (12), Yelich (13). HR_Blackmon (15), Adames (20), McCutchen (10), Renfroe (14). SF_Rodgers (4). S_Wong (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Senzatela573314
Gilbreath200012
Colomé110010
Bard110001
Stephenson BS,0-1112101
Estévez100001
Bird L,1-2111030
Milwaukee
Burnes562225
Gott BS,0-3111111
Boxberger100000
Williams100003
Hader100012
Gustave2-322100
Milner11-300002
Suter W,2-3200002

Senzatela pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Bird pitched to 2 batters in the 13th.

HBP_Senzatela (Renfroe), Milner (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_4:44. A_33,357 (41,900).

