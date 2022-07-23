|Colorado
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|46
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|44
|6
|11
|6
|Joe rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hampson cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|6
|2
|1
|1
|Bryant lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Tellez 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Blackmon dh
|6
|2
|2
|3
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Cron 1b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Davis pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Urías 3b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hilliard cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Colorado
|002
|001
|000
|200
|0
|—
|5
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|000
|200
|1
|—
|6
E_Urías (9), Renfroe (1). DP_Colorado 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Colorado 12, Milwaukee 14. 2B_Joe (17), Díaz (11), Tellez (18), Wong (12), Yelich (13). HR_Blackmon (15), Adames (20), McCutchen (10), Renfroe (14). SF_Rodgers (4). S_Wong (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Senzatela
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Gilbreath
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Colomé
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephenson BS,0-1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Estévez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bird L,1-2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Milwaukee
|Burnes
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Gott BS,0-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Gustave
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Milner
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Suter W,2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Senzatela pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Bird pitched to 2 batters in the 13th.
HBP_Senzatela (Renfroe), Milner (Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_4:44. A_33,357 (41,900).
