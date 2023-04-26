|Detroit
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|McKinstry 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Haase ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Winker dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Báez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Schoop pr-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson rf-3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Maton 3b-ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Nevin ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Turang 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perkins rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Wiemer cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Vierling rf-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Detroit
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|Milwaukee
|302
|000
|01x
|—
|6
E_Rogers (1), Anderson (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Vierling (4), Baddoo 2 (3), Schoop (1), Tellez (2), Wiemer (5). HR_Caratini (1), Wiemer (2).
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Peralta (Báez), Lorenzen (Yelich).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:27. A_25,847 (41,700).
