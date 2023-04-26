DetroitMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34262Totals32686
McKinstry 2b-ss3000Yelich lf3100
Haase ph-lf1000Winker dh2100
Greene cf4010Adames ss3000
Báez ss0000Tellez 1b4111
Schoop pr-2b3010Anderson rf-3b4122
Maton 3b-ss3100Caratini c4122
Nevin ph-3b1000Turang 2b4000
Carpenter dh4000Brosseau 3b4010
Torkelson 1b4000Perkins rf0000
Baddoo lf-rf4121Wiemer cf4121
Rogers c4011
Vierling rf-3b3010

Detroit0002000002
Milwaukee30200001x6

E_Rogers (1), Anderson (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Vierling (4), Baddoo 2 (3), Schoop (1), Tellez (2), Wiemer (5). HR_Caratini (1), Wiemer (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Lorenzen L,0-1575525
Vest100013
Holton211102
Milwaukee
Peralta W,3-2642008
Wilson H,12-310001
Milner H,42-310000
Strzelecki H,72-300001
Williams100001

HBP_Peralta (Báez), Lorenzen (Yelich).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:27. A_25,847 (41,700).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you