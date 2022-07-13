|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|2
|7
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Adames ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.218
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|McCutchen dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.226
|Peterson lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|6
|Arraez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.347
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Celestino lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Polanco 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Gordon lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|a-Garlick ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Milwaukee
|200
|031
|000_6
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|100_3
|6
|1
a-hit by pitch for Gordon in the 6th.
E_Megill (1). LOB_Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Arraez (16). HR_McCutchen (9), off Winder; Adames (18), off Winder; Polanco (13), off Alexander. RBIs_McCutchen 2 (37), Davis (2), Adames 2 (49), Peterson (29), Polanco (45), Gordon (13), Buxton (43). SB_Davis (5), Peterson (10). CS_Peterson (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 0; Minnesota 4 (Urshela 4). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 5; Minnesota 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Renfroe. GIDP_Correa.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|73
|4.72
|Gustave, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.86
|Milner
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|2.12
|Boxberger
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.65
|Williams, H, 23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.87
|Hader, S, 27-28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.82
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winder, L, 4-3
|5
|4
|5
|5
|2
|2
|85
|3.77
|Megill
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|33
|2.50
|Moran
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|1.12
|Pagán
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|4.99
HBP_Milner 2 (Kirilloff,Garlick).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:02. A_37,183 (38,544).
