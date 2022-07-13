MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3367627
Wong 2b400000.231
Adames ss321210.218
Tellez 1b401000.230
McCutchen dh422201.256
Narváez c400000.247
Urías 3b400004.226
Peterson lf312111.251
Renfroe rf400001.243
Davis cf311100.227

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3236336
Arraez dh411011.347
Correa ss301010.279
Buxton cf400101.212
Kepler rf300000.242
Celestino lf100001.271
Polanco 2b322110.247
Kirilloff 1b301000.264
Gordon lf201100.273
a-Garlick ph-rf100001.268
Urshela 3b400001.263
Sánchez c400001.217

Milwaukee200031000_670
Minnesota010100100_361

a-hit by pitch for Gordon in the 6th.

E_Megill (1). LOB_Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Arraez (16). HR_McCutchen (9), off Winder; Adames (18), off Winder; Polanco (13), off Alexander. RBIs_McCutchen 2 (37), Davis (2), Adames 2 (49), Peterson (29), Polanco (45), Gordon (13), Buxton (43). SB_Davis (5), Peterson (10). CS_Peterson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 0; Minnesota 4 (Urshela 4). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 5; Minnesota 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Renfroe. GIDP_Correa.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander432221734.72
Gustave, W, 2-0100010113.86
Milner110000292.12
Boxberger121101182.65
Williams, H, 2310000191.87
Hader, S, 27-28100003161.82
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winder, L, 4-3545522853.77
Megill12-321001332.50
Moran11-310001221.12
Pagán100003134.99

HBP_Milner 2 (Kirilloff,Garlick).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:02. A_37,183 (38,544).

