MilwaukeeMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33676Totals32363
Wong 2b4000Arraez dh4110
Adames ss3212Correa ss3010
Tellez 1b4010Buxton cf4001
McCutchen dh4222Kepler rf3000
Narváez c4000Celestino lf1000
Urías 3b4000Polanco 2b3221
Peterson lf3121Kirilloff 1b3010
Renfroe rf4000Gordon lf2011
Davis cf3111Garlick ph-rf1000
Urshela 3b4000
Sánchez c4000

Milwaukee2000310006
Minnesota0101001003

E_Megill (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Arraez (16). HR_McCutchen (9), Adames (18), Polanco (13). SB_Davis (5), Peterson (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Alexander432221
Gustave W,2-0100010
Milner110000
Boxberger121101
Williams H,23100001
Hader S,27-28100003
Minnesota
Winder L,4-3545522
Megill12-321001
Moran11-310001
Pagán100003

HBP_Milner 2 (Kirilloff,Garlick).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:02. A_37,183 (38,544).

