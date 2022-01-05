|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILWAUKEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|St. Pierre
|28
|4-6
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|3
|8
|Gholston
|35
|5-11
|4-7
|1-5
|1
|3
|16
|Lathon
|32
|2-9
|5-6
|0-5
|3
|1
|9
|Newby
|26
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Baker
|15
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|6
|Thomas
|25
|6-9
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|13
|Simms
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|4
|Baldwin
|11
|1-2
|0-1
|0-4
|1
|2
|2
|Bol
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Hancock
|6
|0-0
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|25-51
|11-18
|8-33
|7
|18
|63
Percentages: FG .490, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Gholston 2-5, Baker 0-1, Baldwin 0-1, Lathon 0-1, Simms 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Newby 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (St. Pierre 2, Baker, Simms).
Turnovers: 12 (Newby 3, Lathon 2, St. Pierre 2, Baldwin, Bol, Gholston, Simms, Thomas).
Steals: 5 (Simms 2, Gholston, Lathon, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GREEN BAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ansong
|27
|2-10
|5-6
|1-1
|0
|3
|10
|Meyer
|20
|1-4
|2-2
|1-7
|0
|1
|5
|Kellogg
|32
|5-9
|0-2
|4-11
|2
|2
|10
|McGee
|37
|6-15
|8-8
|1-2
|2
|2
|22
|Stieber
|34
|1-5
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|4
|2
|Claflin
|24
|0-8
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|0
|Tucker
|19
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Kirciman
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-54
|15-18
|10-31
|7
|16
|49
Percentages: FG .278, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (McGee 2-4, Meyer 1-2, Ansong 1-4, Tucker 0-2, Stieber 0-4, Claflin 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ansong, Kellogg, Meyer).
Turnovers: 13 (Meyer 4, Ansong 2, Kellogg 2, McGee 2, Stieber 2, Tucker).
Steals: 5 (Ansong, Kellogg, McGee, Meyer, Stieber).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Milwaukee
|28
|35
|—
|63
|Green Bay
|21
|28
|—
|49
A_2,149 (9,729).