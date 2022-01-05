FGFTReb
MILWAUKEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
St. Pierre284-60-03-7038
Gholston355-114-71-51316
Lathon322-95-60-5319
Newby262-50-00-1124
Baker153-40-01-1016
Thomas256-91-21-31113
Simms162-50-01-3014
Baldwin111-20-10-4122
Bol60-00-00-1030
Hancock60-01-21-3011
Totals20025-5111-188-3371863

Percentages: FG .490, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Gholston 2-5, Baker 0-1, Baldwin 0-1, Lathon 0-1, Simms 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Newby 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (St. Pierre 2, Baker, Simms).

Turnovers: 12 (Newby 3, Lathon 2, St. Pierre 2, Baldwin, Bol, Gholston, Simms, Thomas).

Steals: 5 (Simms 2, Gholston, Lathon, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GREEN BAYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ansong272-105-61-10310
Meyer201-42-21-7015
Kellogg325-90-24-112210
McGee376-158-81-22222
Stieber341-50-01-7242
Claflin240-80-01-1120
Tucker190-30-01-2020
Kirciman70-00-00-0000
Totals20015-5415-1810-3171649

Percentages: FG .278, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (McGee 2-4, Meyer 1-2, Ansong 1-4, Tucker 0-2, Stieber 0-4, Claflin 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ansong, Kellogg, Meyer).

Turnovers: 13 (Meyer 4, Ansong 2, Kellogg 2, McGee 2, Stieber 2, Tucker).

Steals: 5 (Ansong, Kellogg, McGee, Meyer, Stieber).

Technical Fouls: None.

Milwaukee283563
Green Bay212849

A_2,149 (9,729).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

