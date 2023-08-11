MilwaukeeChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals417116Totals376106
Yelich lf4110T.Anderson ss4011
Contreras dh6022Benintendi lf4210
Santana 1b6120Jiménez dh5332
Frelick rf-cf3110Moncada 3b5021
Adames ss4012Vaughn 1b5021
Monasterio 3b4000Robert Jr. pr0000
Turang 2b5100Grandal c3001
Caratini c4221Thompson cf3000
Wiemer cf4110Sheets ph1000
Canha ph1011Colás rf3100
Taylor pr-rf0000Andrus 2b4010

Milwaukee11002200017
Chicago20210010006

E_Bummer (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Milwaukee 12, Chicago 9. 2B_Canha (3), Moncada (11). HR_Caratini (6), Jiménez (14). SB_Yelich (24), Frelick (2). SF_Grandal (2). S_Colás (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Burnes52-385535
Peguero BS,1-611-321100
Payamps100021
Williams W,7-3100003
Uribe S,1-2100000
Chicago
Kopech41-354454
Shaw2-322200
Bummer BS,0-3220014
Santos110000
Lambert L,2-2211013

WP_Burnes(2), Kopech.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:23. A_30,059 (40,241).

