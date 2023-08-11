|Milwaukee
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|7
|11
|6
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|T.Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Contreras dh
|6
|0
|2
|2
|Benintendi lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|Jiménez dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Frelick rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Vaughn 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Monasterio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Jr. pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Turang 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Caratini c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Thompson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wiemer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Canha ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Colás rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|110
|022
|000
|—
|7
|Chicago
|202
|100
|100
|—
|6
E_Bummer (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Milwaukee 12, Chicago 9. 2B_Canha (3), Moncada (11). HR_Caratini (6), Jiménez (14). SB_Yelich (24), Frelick (2). SF_Grandal (2). S_Colás (2).
|5
|8
|5
|5
|3
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
WP_Burnes(2), Kopech.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:23. A_30,059 (40,241).
