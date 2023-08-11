|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|7
|11
|6
|7
|11
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.290
|Contreras dh
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.278
|Santana 1b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Frelick rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.264
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.202
|Monasterio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.282
|Turang 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Caratini c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Wiemer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|a-Canha ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|1-Taylor pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|5
|9
|T.Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Benintendi lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Jiménez dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.228
|Vaughn 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|2-Robert Jr. pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|Thompson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|b-Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Colás rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Andrus 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Milwaukee
|110
|022
|000
|1_7
|11
|0
|Chicago
|202
|100
|100
|0_6
|10
|1
a-doubled for Wiemer in the 10th. b-grounded out for Thompson in the 10th.
1-ran for Canha in the 10th. 2-ran for Vaughn in the 10th.
E_Bummer (1). LOB_Milwaukee 12, Chicago 9. 2B_Canha (3), Moncada (11). HR_Caratini (6), off Kopech; Jiménez (14), off Burnes. RBIs_Contreras 2 (53), Caratini (19), Adames 2 (51), Canha (4), Moncada (18), Grandal (32), Jiménez 2 (50), T.Anderson (21), Vaughn (62). SB_Yelich (24), Frelick (2). SF_Grandal. S_Colás.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 7 (Turang 3, Santana, Monasterio 3); Chicago 5 (Benintendi, Thompson 2, Grandal, Colás). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 17; Chicago 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Santana, Andrus 2, Vaughn, Sheets. GIDP_Thompson.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Monasterio, Turang, Santana).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|5
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|3
|5
|107
|3.60
|Peguero, BS, 1-6
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|3.94
|Payamps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|1.79
|Williams, W, 7-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|1.39
|Uribe, S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.35
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|96
|4.58
|Shaw
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|6.19
|Bummer, BS, 0-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|35
|6.07
|Santos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.60
|Lambert, L, 2-2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|28
|5.52
Inherited runners-scored_Peguero 1-0, Shaw 1-0, Bummer 2-2. IBB_off Lambert (Yelich). WP_Burnes(2), Kopech.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:23. A_30,059 (40,241).
