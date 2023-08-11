MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals417116711
Yelich lf411020.290
Contreras dh602203.278
Santana 1b612001.184
Frelick rf-cf311020.264
Adames ss401211.202
Monasterio 3b400012.282
Turang 2b510001.222
Caratini c422111.252
Wiemer cf411002.216
a-Canha ph101100.200
1-Taylor pr-rf000000.185

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37610659
T.Anderson ss401111.242
Benintendi lf421011.272
Jiménez dh533201.283
Moncada 3b502103.228
Vaughn 1b502101.252
2-Robert Jr. pr000000.271
Grandal c300110.245
Thompson cf300011.188
b-Sheets ph100000.215
Colás rf310011.217
Andrus 2b401000.226

Milwaukee1100220001_7110
Chicago2021001000_6101

a-doubled for Wiemer in the 10th. b-grounded out for Thompson in the 10th.

1-ran for Canha in the 10th. 2-ran for Vaughn in the 10th.

E_Bummer (1). LOB_Milwaukee 12, Chicago 9. 2B_Canha (3), Moncada (11). HR_Caratini (6), off Kopech; Jiménez (14), off Burnes. RBIs_Contreras 2 (53), Caratini (19), Adames 2 (51), Canha (4), Moncada (18), Grandal (32), Jiménez 2 (50), T.Anderson (21), Vaughn (62). SB_Yelich (24), Frelick (2). SF_Grandal. S_Colás.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 7 (Turang 3, Santana, Monasterio 3); Chicago 5 (Benintendi, Thompson 2, Grandal, Colás). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 17; Chicago 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Santana, Andrus 2, Vaughn, Sheets. GIDP_Thompson.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Monasterio, Turang, Santana).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes52-3855351073.60
Peguero, BS, 1-611-321100213.94
Payamps100021181.79
Williams, W, 7-3100003141.39
Uribe, S, 1-2100000101.35
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech41-354454964.58
Shaw2-322200156.19
Bummer, BS, 0-3220014356.07
Santos110000122.60
Lambert, L, 2-2211013285.52

Inherited runners-scored_Peguero 1-0, Shaw 1-0, Bummer 2-2. IBB_off Lambert (Yelich). WP_Burnes(2), Kopech.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:23. A_30,059 (40,241).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you