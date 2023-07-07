|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|7
|12
|Friedl cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|McLain ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|India 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|De La Cruz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.325
|Fraley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.240
|Steer lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|Benson dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|b-Stephenson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|c-Senzel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|14
|7
|7
|9
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Contreras dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.209
|O.Miller 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.288
|Perkins rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Monasterio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|a-Turang ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.208
|Anderson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.255
|Wiemer cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.208
|Cincinnati
|000
|020
|001_3
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|220
|020
|10x_7
|14
|0
a-singled for Monasterio in the 5th. b-struck out for Benson in the 7th. c-struck out for Maile in the 9th.
LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Votto (1), Contreras (14), Adames (13), O.Miller (16), Perkins (3). 3B_Anderson (2). HR_Votto (6), off Burnes; Wiemer (12), off Abbott; Adames (14), off Abbott. RBIs_Votto 3 (15), Adames 3 (43), O.Miller (24), Wiemer 2 (33), Caratini (17). SB_De La Cruz (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Friedl, Senzel 2); Milwaukee 6 (Contreras 2, O.Miller 2, Yelich, Monasterio). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 6; Milwaukee 3 for 15.
Runners moved up_De La Cruz. GIDP_India, Anderson.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (McLain, India, Votto; De La Cruz, India, Votto); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Turang, O.Miller).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott, L, 4-1
|4
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|6
|85
|2.38
|Law
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.62
|Cruz
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|24
|4.76
|Young
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.55
|Santillan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 7-5
|6
|3
|2
|2
|4
|6
|90
|3.94
|Milner
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|2.50
|T.Miller
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|22
|5.79
|Williams, S, 19-21
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|1.95
Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-0, Cruz 2-0, Young 2-1, Williams 2-0. IBB_off Santillan (Turang).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, David Rackley; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:57. A_30,970 (41,700).
