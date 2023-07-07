CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29343712
Friedl cf300011.305
McLain ss401001.294
India 2b310012.250
De La Cruz 3b311010.325
Fraley rf300012.275
Votto 1b412302.240
Steer lf300012.284
Benson dh100010.286
b-Stephenson ph-dh100011.259
Maile c300000.217
c-Senzel ph100001.240

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36714779
Yelich lf401012.286
Contreras dh422010.259
Adames ss522300.209
O.Miller 1b403110.288
Perkins rf411011.232
Monasterio 2b200001.278
a-Turang ph-2b101020.208
Anderson 3b501001.227
Caratini c311112.255
Wiemer cf412202.208

Cincinnati000020001_340
Milwaukee22002010x_7140

a-singled for Monasterio in the 5th. b-struck out for Benson in the 7th. c-struck out for Maile in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Votto (1), Contreras (14), Adames (13), O.Miller (16), Perkins (3). 3B_Anderson (2). HR_Votto (6), off Burnes; Wiemer (12), off Abbott; Adames (14), off Abbott. RBIs_Votto 3 (15), Adames 3 (43), O.Miller (24), Wiemer 2 (33), Caratini (17). SB_De La Cruz (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Friedl, Senzel 2); Milwaukee 6 (Contreras 2, O.Miller 2, Yelich, Monasterio). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 6; Milwaukee 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_De La Cruz. GIDP_India, Anderson.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (McLain, India, Votto; De La Cruz, India, Votto); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Turang, O.Miller).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott, L, 4-141-396616852.38
Law130001202.62
Cruz101131244.76
Young2-310011182.55
Santillan110020130.00
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, W, 7-5632246903.94
Milner12-300004232.50
T.Miller2-311120225.79
Williams, S, 19-212-300012151.95

Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-0, Cruz 2-0, Young 2-1, Williams 2-0. IBB_off Santillan (Turang).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, David Rackley; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:57. A_30,970 (41,700).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you