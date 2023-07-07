CincinnatiMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29343Totals367147
Friedl cf3000Yelich lf4010
McLain ss4010Contreras dh4220
India 2b3100Adames ss5223
De La Cruz 3b3110O.Miller 1b4031
Fraley rf3000Perkins rf4110
Votto 1b4123Monasterio 2b2000
Steer lf3000Turang ph-2b1010
Benson dh1000Anderson 3b5010
Stephenson ph-dh1000Caratini c3111
Maile c3000Wiemer cf4122
Senzel ph1000

Cincinnati0000200013
Milwaukee22002010x7

DP_Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Votto (1), Contreras (14), Adames (13), O.Miller (16), Perkins (3). 3B_Anderson (2). HR_Votto (6), Wiemer (12), Adames (14). SB_De La Cruz (13).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Abbott L,4-141-396616
Law130001
Cruz101131
Young2-310011
Santillan110020
Milwaukee
Burnes W,7-5632246
Milner12-300004
T.Miller2-311120
Williams S,19-212-300012

Law pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Cruz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, David Rackley; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:57. A_30,970 (41,700).

