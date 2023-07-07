|Cincinnati
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|36
|7
|14
|7
|Friedl cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McLain ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|India 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|De La Cruz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|O.Miller 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Fraley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perkins rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Monasterio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Steer lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Turang ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Benson dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Stephenson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wiemer cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Senzel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|020
|001
|—
|3
|Milwaukee
|220
|020
|10x
|—
|7
DP_Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Votto (1), Contreras (14), Adames (13), O.Miller (16), Perkins (3). 3B_Anderson (2). HR_Votto (6), Wiemer (12), Adames (14). SB_De La Cruz (13).
|4
|9
|6
|6
|1
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Law pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Cruz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, David Rackley; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:57. A_30,970 (41,700).
