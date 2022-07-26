MinnesotaMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33676Totals367117
Buxton cf5221Yelich lf4021
Correa ss5010Adames ss4000
Polanco 2b3100Tellez 1b5000
Garlick lf2100McCutchen rf5220
Gordon ph-lf1000Wong 2b4221
Miranda dh4132Renfroe dh4113
Urshela 3b3113Urías 3b4232
Kirilloff rf4000Narváez c3000
Sánchez c2000Taylor pr-cf0000
Sanó 1b2000Davis cf2010
Arraez ph-1b2000Caratini ph-c1000

Minnesota1020300006
Milwaukee0410100017

E_Urías (11). DP_Minnesota 0, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Correa (14), Buxton (12), Miranda (13), Yelich 2 (15). HR_Buxton (24), Urshela (9), Renfroe (17), Urías (11), Wong (7). SB_Davis (7). SF_Urías (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Bundy475525
Smith111102
Pagán110002
Jax100001
Duran110022
Duffey L,2-42-311120
Milwaukee
Small32-343343
Gott11-323310
Gustave100000
Boxberger110012
Williams100001
Hader W,1-4100000

WP_Bundy, Duran.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:30. A_28,596 (41,900).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you