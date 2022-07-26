|Minnesota
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Garlick lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|McCutchen rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Gordon ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Miranda dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Renfroe dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Urías 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Kirilloff rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanó 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Davis cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Arraez ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|102
|030
|000
|—
|6
|Milwaukee
|041
|010
|001
|—
|7
E_Urías (11). DP_Minnesota 0, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Correa (14), Buxton (12), Miranda (13), Yelich 2 (15). HR_Buxton (24), Urshela (9), Renfroe (17), Urías (11), Wong (7). SB_Davis (7). SF_Urías (4).
|4
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Bundy, Duran.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:30. A_28,596 (41,900).
