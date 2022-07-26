|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|Garlick lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|b-Gordon ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Miranda dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.265
|Kirilloff rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Sánchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.213
|Sanó 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.089
|a-Arraez ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|6
|12
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.215
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|McCutchen rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Wong 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Renfroe dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.252
|Urías 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|1-Taylor pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Davis cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|c-Caratini ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Minnesota
|102
|030
|000_6
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|041
|010
|001_7
|11
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Sanó in the 6th. b-struck out for Garlick in the 7th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 8th.
1-ran for Narváez in the 8th.
E_Urías (11). LOB_Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Correa (14), Buxton (12), Miranda (13), Yelich 2 (15). HR_Buxton (24), off Small; Urshela (9), off Gott; Renfroe (17), off Bundy; Urías (11), off Bundy; Wong (7), off Smith. RBIs_Buxton (44), Miranda 2 (36), Urshela 3 (42), Renfroe 3 (39), Yelich (33), Urías 2 (35), Wong (24). SB_Davis (7). SF_Urías.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Urshela 2); Milwaukee 6 (Tellez, McCutchen 2, Adames 3). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 9; Milwaukee 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Caratini. LIDP_Miranda. GIDP_Kirilloff.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Yelich, Wong, Yelich; Wong, Adames, Tellez).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|4
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|77
|5.02
|Smith
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|4.85
|Pagán
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|5.03
|Jax
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.06
|Duran
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|32
|2.25
|Duffey, L, 2-4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|25
|4.02
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Small
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|63
|7.11
|Gott
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|24
|4.73
|Gustave
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.26
|Boxberger
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|2.84
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.67
|Hader, W, 1-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.36
Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-0. WP_Bundy, Duran.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:30. A_28,596 (41,900).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.