MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3367666
Buxton cf522100.219
Correa ss501001.278
Polanco 2b310021.245
Garlick lf210011.264
b-Gordon ph-lf100001.254
Miranda dh413200.271
Urshela 3b311310.265
Kirilloff rf400000.265
Sánchez c200021.213
Sanó 1b200001.089
a-Arraez ph-1b200000.339

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals367117612
Yelich lf402111.253
Adames ss400013.215
Tellez 1b500001.226
McCutchen rf522000.257
Wong 2b422111.242
Renfroe dh411312.252
Urías 3b423201.234
Narváez c300012.232
1-Taylor pr-cf000000.227
Davis cf201011.242
c-Caratini ph-c100000.235

Minnesota102030000_670
Milwaukee041010001_7111

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Sanó in the 6th. b-struck out for Garlick in the 7th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 8th.

1-ran for Narváez in the 8th.

E_Urías (11). LOB_Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Correa (14), Buxton (12), Miranda (13), Yelich 2 (15). HR_Buxton (24), off Small; Urshela (9), off Gott; Renfroe (17), off Bundy; Urías (11), off Bundy; Wong (7), off Smith. RBIs_Buxton (44), Miranda 2 (36), Urshela 3 (42), Renfroe 3 (39), Yelich (33), Urías 2 (35), Wong (24). SB_Davis (7). SF_Urías.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Urshela 2); Milwaukee 6 (Tellez, McCutchen 2, Adames 3). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 9; Milwaukee 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Caratini. LIDP_Miranda. GIDP_Kirilloff.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Yelich, Wong, Yelich; Wong, Adames, Tellez).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy475525775.02
Smith111102174.85
Pagán110002205.03
Jax100001123.06
Duran110022322.25
Duffey, L, 2-42-311120254.02
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Small32-343343637.11
Gott11-323310244.73
Gustave10000064.26
Boxberger110012262.84
Williams100001141.67
Hader, W, 1-410000094.36

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-0. WP_Bundy, Duran.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:30. A_28,596 (41,900).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you