|New York
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|5
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|6
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Cabrera rf-1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Andújar lf-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Higashioka ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mitchell cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|New York
|320
|000
|001
|—
|6
|Milwaukee
|030
|200
|011
|—
|7
E_Kiner-Falefa (16), Wong (15). LOB_New York 11, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Torres (24), Hicks (8), Cabrera (4), Adames (27), Narváez (12), Renfroe (21). HR_Donaldson (14), Adames (29). SF_Donaldson (5), Tellez (2). S_Kiner-Falefa (3).
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|7
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_4:09. A_36,011 (41,900).
