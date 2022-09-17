New YorkMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals366115Totals367106
Judge cf-rf4220Yelich lf4110
Stanton dh4000Adames ss4124
Torres 2b5120Tellez 1b4001
Donaldson 3b4113Renfroe rf5120
Cabrera rf-1b2120Wong 2b5010
Kiner-Falefa ss3011McCutchen dh3000
Gonzalez 1b3011Peterson 3b3100
Andújar lf-1b2000Narváez c4120
Trevino c3000Hiura pr0100
Higashioka ph-c2000Caratini c0000
Hicks lf-cf4120Mitchell cf4121

New York3200000016
Milwaukee0302000117

E_Kiner-Falefa (16), Wong (15). LOB_New York 11, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Torres (24), Hicks (8), Cabrera (4), Adames (27), Narváez (12), Renfroe (21). HR_Donaldson (14), Adames (29). SF_Donaldson (5), Tellez (2). S_Kiner-Falefa (3).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Montas31-344442
Luetge1-321100
Weissert1-300001
Germán12-310012
Peralta1-300001
Trivino100003
Loáisiga111010
Holmes L,6-42-321121
Milwaukee
Houser375441
Strzelecki110012
Topa12-310002
Milner1-300011
Boxberger100002
Williams100002
Rogers W,3-2121101

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_4:09. A_36,011 (41,900).

