|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|5
|6
|11
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.311
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.221
|Cabrera rf-1b-lf-1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|.215
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|Gonzalez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.193
|Andújar lf-1b-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|a-Higashioka ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Hicks lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|6
|8
|10
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.237
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.241
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.253
|Narváez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|1-Hiura pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Caratini c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Mitchell cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.182
|New York
|320
|000
|001_6
|11
|1
|Milwaukee
|030
|200
|011_7
|10
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Trevino in the 7th.
1-ran for Narváez in the 8th.
E_Kiner-Falefa (16), Wong (15). LOB_New York 11, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Torres (24), Hicks (8), Cabrera (4), Adames (27), Narváez (12), Renfroe (21). HR_Donaldson (14), off Rogers; Adames (29), off Montas. RBIs_Donaldson 3 (55), Kiner-Falefa (46), Gonzalez (15), Adames 4 (89), Tellez (81), Mitchell (7). SF_Donaldson, Tellez. S_Kiner-Falefa.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Kiner-Falefa 2, Gonzalez, Higashioka, Trevino 2, Stanton); Milwaukee 5 (Tellez 2, McCutchen 2, Renfroe). RISP_New York 2 for 11; Milwaukee 4 for 16.
Runners moved up_Wong.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|3
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|79
|6.35
|Luetge
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2.75
|Weissert
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|7.56
|Germán
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|3.12
|Peralta
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.40
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|1.12
|Loáisiga
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.43
|Holmes, L, 6-4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|26
|2.59
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser
|3
|7
|5
|4
|4
|1
|85
|4.85
|Strzelecki
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.71
|Topa
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|0.00
|Milner
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|3.59
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.95
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.79
|Rogers, W, 3-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 1-1, Weissert 1-0, Peralta 2-0, Milner 1-0. IBB_off Houser (Judge). PB_Narváez (5).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_4:09. A_36,011 (41,900).
