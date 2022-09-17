New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals366115611
Judge cf-rf422011.311
Stanton dh400011.215
Torres 2b512002.245
Donaldson 3b411301.221
Cabrera rf-1b-lf-1b212030.215
Kiner-Falefa ss301111.268
Gonzalez 1b301101.193
Andújar lf-1b-lf200002.239
Trevino c300000.252
a-Higashioka ph-c200000.201
Hicks lf-cf412002.212

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals367106810
Yelich lf411011.260
Adames ss412410.237
Tellez 1b400101.226
Renfroe rf512002.254
Wong 2b501001.247
McCutchen dh300022.241
Peterson 3b310022.253
Narváez c412000.218
1-Hiura pr010000.236
Caratini c000010.202
Mitchell cf412111.182

New York320000001_6111
Milwaukee030200011_7101

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Trevino in the 7th.

1-ran for Narváez in the 8th.

E_Kiner-Falefa (16), Wong (15). LOB_New York 11, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Torres (24), Hicks (8), Cabrera (4), Adames (27), Narváez (12), Renfroe (21). HR_Donaldson (14), off Rogers; Adames (29), off Montas. RBIs_Donaldson 3 (55), Kiner-Falefa (46), Gonzalez (15), Adames 4 (89), Tellez (81), Mitchell (7). SF_Donaldson, Tellez. S_Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Kiner-Falefa 2, Gonzalez, Higashioka, Trevino 2, Stanton); Milwaukee 5 (Tellez 2, McCutchen 2, Renfroe). RISP_New York 2 for 11; Milwaukee 4 for 16.

Runners moved up_Wong.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montas31-344442796.35
Luetge1-321100132.75
Weissert1-30000177.56
Germán12-310012373.12
Peralta1-30000142.40
Trivino100003171.12
Loáisiga111010174.43
Holmes, L, 6-42-321121262.59
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser375441854.85
Strzelecki110012213.71
Topa12-310002250.00
Milner1-300011113.59
Boxberger100002132.95
Williams100002131.79
Rogers, W, 3-2121101124.91

Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 1-1, Weissert 1-0, Peralta 2-0, Milner 1-0. IBB_off Houser (Judge). PB_Narváez (5).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_4:09. A_36,011 (41,900).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

