MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3177568
Yelich lf310111.274
Contreras c310022.280
Santana 1b311110.235
a-Tellez ph-1b100000.216
Canha dh401100.294
Adames ss400001.209
Frelick cf312010.245
Monasterio 3b311111.268
Turang 2b311100.218
Taylor rf411003.207

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3438327
Bae 2b401001.241
Reynolds dh311010.265
Hayes 3b411001.267
Joe 1b411301.240
Suwinski cf200011.205
b-Capra ph000000.167
c-Rivas ph100000.206
Rodríguez c401001.228
L.Peguero ss401000.266
Palacios lf402001.218
Andujar rf400001.182

Milwaukee000160000_770
Pittsburgh000000003_381

a-popped out for Santana in the 9th. b- for Suwinski in the 9th. c-lined out for Capra in the 9th.

E_Palacios (3). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Santana (25), Frelick (6). 3B_Monasterio (1), Frelick (1). HR_Joe (10), off Andrews. RBIs_Monasterio (19), Turang (33), Yelich (70), Santana (53), Canha (18), Joe 3 (38). SB_Bae (22). CS_Bae (7). SF_Yelich.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Taylor 3, Adames); Pittsburgh 2 (Bae, Andujar). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Canha. GIDP_Canha.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Bae, L.Peguero, Joe).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff, W, 4-1720026972.30
Chafin110001158.68
Andrews033300543.20
E.Peguero120000163.32
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jackson, L, 1-241-336652834.34
Hatch22-331004343.44
Stratton210012310.00

Andrews pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Hatch 2-2. HBP_Stratton (Turang). WP_Chafin. PB_Rodríguez (4).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:42. A_9,324 (38,753).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

