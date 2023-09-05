|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|5
|6
|8
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.274
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.280
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|a-Tellez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Canha dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Frelick cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Monasterio 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|Turang 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Taylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|7
|Bae 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Reynolds dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Joe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.240
|Suwinski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|b-Capra ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|c-Rivas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Rodríguez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|L.Peguero ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Andujar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Milwaukee
|000
|160
|000_7
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|003_3
|8
|1
a-popped out for Santana in the 9th. b- for Suwinski in the 9th. c-lined out for Capra in the 9th.
E_Palacios (3). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Santana (25), Frelick (6). 3B_Monasterio (1), Frelick (1). HR_Joe (10), off Andrews. RBIs_Monasterio (19), Turang (33), Yelich (70), Santana (53), Canha (18), Joe 3 (38). SB_Bae (22). CS_Bae (7). SF_Yelich.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Taylor 3, Adames); Pittsburgh 2 (Bae, Andujar). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Canha. GIDP_Canha.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Bae, L.Peguero, Joe).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 4-1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|97
|2.30
|Chafin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|8.68
|Andrews
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|43.20
|E.Peguero
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.32
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson, L, 1-2
|4
|1-3
|3
|6
|6
|5
|2
|83
|4.34
|Hatch
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|34
|3.44
|Stratton
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|0.00
Andrews pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Hatch 2-2. HBP_Stratton (Turang). WP_Chafin. PB_Rodríguez (4).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:42. A_9,324 (38,753).
