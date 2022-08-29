PittsburghMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals365105Totals347117
Cruz ss4113Yelich lf5010
Reynolds cf4020Adames ss5231
Gamel rf5010Tellez 1b2110
Heineman c0000Hiura 1b3112
Chavis 1b5000Renfroe rf4032
Castro 3b-2b4111Wong 2b3010
Suwinski lf3010McCutchen dh3000
Newman dh4120Peterson 3b2000
Marcano 2b3110Urías ph-3b2000
Hayes ph-3b1000Narváez c2100
Delay c3111Mitchell cf3212
Allen pr-rf0000

Pittsburgh0000410005
Milwaukee0030000227

E_Chavis (7), Burnes (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Renfroe (17). HR_Cruz (11), Castro (5), Mitchell (1), Hiura (14). SB_Mitchell (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Wilson353322
Stout12-320023
Ramirez H,111-300000
Underwood Jr. H,912-311112
Crowe L,5-8 BS,3-91-333300
Milwaukee
Burnes685515
Suter220012
Williams W,5-3100012

HBP_Williams (Reynolds). WP_Burnes(2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:32. A_23,009 (41,900).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you