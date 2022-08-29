|Pittsburgh
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|Cruz ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Gamel rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Tellez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Heineman c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Chavis 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Castro 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Suwinski lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Newman dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marcano 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Urías ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Delay c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mitchell cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Allen pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|041
|000
|—
|5
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|022
|—
|7
E_Chavis (7), Burnes (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Renfroe (17). HR_Cruz (11), Castro (5), Mitchell (1), Hiura (14). SB_Mitchell (1).
|3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
HBP_Williams (Reynolds). WP_Burnes(2).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:32. A_23,009 (41,900).
