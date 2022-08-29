PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36510539
Cruz ss411311.200
Reynolds cf402000.254
Gamel rf501001.245
Heineman c000000.195
Chavis 1b500003.241
Castro 3b-2b411102.254
Suwinski lf301011.200
Newman dh412001.276
Marcano 2b311000.218
b-Hayes ph-3b100000.248
Delay c311110.247
1-Allen pr-rf000000.186

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34711757
Yelich lf501000.263
Adames ss523100.233
Tellez 1b211000.231
Hiura 1b311202.242
Renfroe rf403200.254
Wong 2b301011.249
McCutchen dh300012.244
Peterson 3b200001.252
a-Urías ph-3b200000.217
Narváez c210020.224
Mitchell cf321211.286

Pittsburgh000041000_5101
Milwaukee003000022_7111

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Peterson in the 5th. b-popped out for Marcano in the 8th.

1-ran for Delay in the 9th.

E_Chavis (7), Burnes (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Renfroe (17). HR_Cruz (11), off Burnes; Castro (5), off Burnes; Mitchell (1), off Crowe; Hiura (14), off Crowe. RBIs_Delay (6), Cruz 3 (33), Castro (9), Adames (76), Renfroe 2 (58), Mitchell 2 (4), Hiura 2 (28). SB_Mitchell (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Chavis 3, Marcano, Castro); Milwaukee 3 (McCutchen, Urías 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 8; Milwaukee 4 for 6.

Runners moved up_Gamel.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wilson353322566.12
Stout12-320023504.67
Ramirez, H, 111-300000185.23
Underwood Jr., H, 912-311112333.95
Crowe, L, 5-8, BS, 3-91-333300163.51
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes6855151023.01
Suter220012363.42
Williams, W, 5-3100012261.80

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 3-0, Crowe 1-1. HBP_Williams (Reynolds). WP_Burnes(2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:32. A_23,009 (41,900).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

