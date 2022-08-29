|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|3
|9
|Cruz ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.200
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Gamel rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Heineman c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Chavis 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Castro 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Suwinski lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Newman dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Marcano 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|b-Hayes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Delay c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|1-Allen pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|5
|7
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Tellez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Hiura 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.242
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|a-Urías ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Narváez c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.224
|Mitchell cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.286
|Pittsburgh
|000
|041
|000_5
|10
|1
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|022_7
|11
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Peterson in the 5th. b-popped out for Marcano in the 8th.
1-ran for Delay in the 9th.
E_Chavis (7), Burnes (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Renfroe (17). HR_Cruz (11), off Burnes; Castro (5), off Burnes; Mitchell (1), off Crowe; Hiura (14), off Crowe. RBIs_Delay (6), Cruz 3 (33), Castro (9), Adames (76), Renfroe 2 (58), Mitchell 2 (4), Hiura 2 (28). SB_Mitchell (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Chavis 3, Marcano, Castro); Milwaukee 3 (McCutchen, Urías 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 8; Milwaukee 4 for 6.
Runners moved up_Gamel.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson
|3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|56
|6.12
|Stout
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|50
|4.67
|Ramirez, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|5.23
|Underwood Jr., H, 9
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|33
|3.95
|Crowe, L, 5-8, BS, 3-9
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|3.51
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|6
|8
|5
|5
|1
|5
|102
|3.01
|Suter
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|3.42
|Williams, W, 5-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 3-0, Crowe 1-1. HBP_Williams (Reynolds). WP_Burnes(2).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:32. A_23,009 (41,900).
