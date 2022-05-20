WashingtonMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32060Totals31797
Hernández 2b4000Wong 2b4000
Soto rf4010Urías ss2000
Cruz dh4020Yelich lf4220
Bell 1b3000Tellez 1b4222
Franco 3b4010McCutchen dh3100
Thomas lf4010Renfroe rf3132
Adams c3010Narváez c4010
Robles cf3000Taylor cf4113
Escobar ss3000Peterson 3b3000

Washington0000000000
Milwaukee00000205x7

TP_Washington 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Washington 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Soto (8), Yelich (9), Tellez (10). HR_Tellez (9), Taylor (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Fedde L,2-352-342234
Arano1-310000
Edwards Jr.100020
Voth1-345510
Espino2-300001
Milwaukee
Lauer W,4-1750005
Williams H,11110002
Ashby100001

HBP_Lauer (Bell).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:46. A_29,609 (41,900).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

