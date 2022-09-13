|Milwaukee
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Donovan 2b-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Wong ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Edman ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 2b-3b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|DeJong ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|O'Neill cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|220
|021
|010
|—
|8
|St. Louis
|310
|000
|000
|—
|4
E_Nootbaar (2). LOB_Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 5. 2B_Adames (26), McCutchen (22), Caratini (9), Renfroe (20), Urías (13), Arenado (39), O'Neill (11). HR_McCutchen (17). SB_Edman 2 (29), Wong (15).
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7
|6
|4
|1
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Perdomo (Donovan), Stratton (Taylor), Naughton (Yelich). WP_Montgomery.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:07. A_42,047 (45,494).
