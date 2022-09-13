MilwaukeeSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals398118Totals32464
Brosseau 3b2100Donovan 2b-rf2100
Wong ph-2b2110Edman ss-2b4121
Adames ss3122Goldschmidt 1b4000
Yelich lf4002Arenado 3b3112
Renfroe rf5121Dickerson lf4010
McCutchen dh5123Pujols dh4011
Tellez 1b5000Nootbaar rf1000
Urías 2b-3b5030DeJong ph-ss2000
Caratini c5110Molina c4000
Taylor cf3200O'Neill cf4110

Milwaukee2200210108
St. Louis3100000004

E_Nootbaar (2). LOB_Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 5. 2B_Adames (26), McCutchen (22), Caratini (9), Renfroe (20), Urías (13), Arenado (39), O'Neill (11). HR_McCutchen (17). SB_Edman 2 (29), Wong (15).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Bush1-312210
Strzelecki2-321111
Perdomo W,2-0331101
Boxberger H,27100001
Milner H,1011-300001
Topa H,12-300010
Rogers100001
Suter100000
St. Louis
Montgomery L,5-1576416
Stratton1-311100
Naughton12-310012
Thompson2-311110
Woodford11-310000

HBP_Perdomo (Donovan), Stratton (Taylor), Naughton (Yelich). WP_Montgomery.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:07. A_42,047 (45,494).

