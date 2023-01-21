YOUNGSTOWN ST. (15-6)
Green 7-15 3-8 17, Nelson 4-12 4-5 13, Cohill 3-9 10-10 16, McBride 1-3 0-0 2, Rush 7-16 2-2 19, Lovelace 4-6 0-0 8, Covington 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 19-25 75.
MILWAUKEE (14-6)
Rand 5-8 2-3 12, Browning 4-8 1-2 11, Jamison 3-12 0-1 7, Pullian 5-9 4-6 17, Freeman 12-20 1-1 30, Bol 4-5 0-0 8, Thomas 0-0 0-1 0, Stuart 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-63 8-14 88.
Halftime_Milwaukee 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 4-21 (Rush 3-8, Nelson 1-2, Covington 0-1, Cohill 0-2, Lovelace 0-2, McBride 0-2, Green 0-4), Milwaukee 12-25 (Freeman 5-11, Pullian 3-6, Browning 2-4, Stuart 1-1, Jamison 1-3). Rebounds_Youngstown St. 30 (Green 11), Milwaukee 35 (Browning 8). Assists_Youngstown St. 11 (McBride 3), Milwaukee 22 (Freeman 11). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 16, Milwaukee 16. A_2,053 (10,783).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.