|Milwaukee
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|8
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|Yelich dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Vázquez 1b-c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Dalbec 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Narváez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Ja.Davis rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Caratini ph-c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Cordero ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|110
|020
|113
|—
|9
|Boston
|010
|000
|300
|—
|4
DP_Milwaukee 0, Boston 1. LOB_Milwaukee 10, Boston 9. 2B_Yelich (17), McCutchen 2 (17), Tellez (19), Wong (15), Urías (9). 3B_Arroyo (1). HR_Narváez (4), Renfroe (18), Taylor (11). SB_Wong (11), Yelich (14), McCutchen (7). SF_Wong (4), Adames (3), Martinez (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Lauer W,7-3
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Gott H,10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Milner
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Boxberger H,19
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams H,25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gustave
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Boston
|Pivetta L,8-8
|5
|9
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Ort
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Diekman
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Brasier
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sawamura
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Brasier pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Diekman (Caratini). WP_Diekman, Sawamura.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:49. A_35,867 (37,755).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.