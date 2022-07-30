MilwaukeeBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals389148Totals354104
Yelich dh5120Duran cf4110
Adames ss4001Vázquez 1b-c4121
Tellez 1b4131Bogaerts ss3011
McCutchen lf4120Martinez dh4001
Wong 2b4121Verdugo lf4010
Renfroe rf5112Dalbec 3b4000
Urías 3b5111Arroyo 2b4130
Narváez c3121Ja.Davis rf4121
Caratini ph-c1100Plawecki c3000
Taylor cf3111Cordero ph-1b1000

Milwaukee1100201139
Boston0100003004

DP_Milwaukee 0, Boston 1. LOB_Milwaukee 10, Boston 9. 2B_Yelich (17), McCutchen 2 (17), Tellez (19), Wong (15), Urías (9). 3B_Arroyo (1). HR_Narváez (4), Renfroe (18), Taylor (11). SB_Wong (11), Yelich (14), McCutchen (7). SF_Wong (4), Adames (3), Martinez (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Lauer W,7-3541134
Gott H,10110002
Milner1-333300
Boxberger H,192-310000
Williams H,25110002
Gustave100010
Boston
Pivetta L,8-8594424
Ort221112
Diekman1-301111
Brasier122211
Sawamura2-311101

Brasier pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Diekman (Caratini). WP_Diekman, Sawamura.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:49. A_35,867 (37,755).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you