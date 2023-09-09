MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals369118612
Frelick cf-rf322021.254
Contreras c512201.282
Santana 1b511001.234
Canha rf412101.313
Wiemer cf000000.207
Adames ss511102.212
Tellez dh200002.213
a-Miller ph-dh100001.261
b-Caratini ph-dh000210.249
Monasterio 3b300121.267
Turang 2b411011.222
Taylor lf422101.209

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3424249
LeMahieu 1b500001.240
Judge dh401010.265
Domínguez cf400003.258
Torres 2b210020.272
Stanton rf410002.199
Volpe ss401101.214
Wells c400001.095
Pereira lf301011.161
Peraza 3b401100.188

Milwaukee000200034_9112
New York000200000_241

a-struck out for Tellez in the 7th. b-sacrificed for Miller in the 8th.

E_Adames (14), Monasterio (6), LeMahieu (3). LOB_Milwaukee 8, New York 9. 3B_Adames (1). HR_Taylor (6), off Loáisiga. RBIs_Adames (72), Taylor (21), Canha (20), Caratini 2 (22), Contreras 2 (69), Monasterio (22), Volpe (58), Peraza (10). SB_Taylor (8), Turang (21). SF_Caratini.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Contreras, Turang 2, Monasterio); New York 3 (Judge, LeMahieu 2). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 11; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Taylor. LIDP_Turang.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley32-312133843.30
Peguero11-300012213.51
Wilson100000122.78
Payamps, W, 5-4110001212.43
Megill, H, 310000153.38
Milner120002182.04
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
King542119792.82
Weissert100001135.73
W.Peralta100011163.00
Loáisiga, L, 0-2153300233.06
Krook0244201624.75
Marinaccio100021323.99

Krook pitched to 4 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Peguero 3-0, Marinaccio 2-2. HBP_Marinaccio (Canha).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, John Libka.

T_2:48. A_44,068 (47,309).

