|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|8
|6
|12
|Frelick cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.254
|Contreras c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Canha rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Wiemer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.212
|Tellez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|a-Miller ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|b-Caratini ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.249
|Monasterio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.267
|Turang 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Taylor lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|4
|2
|4
|9
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Domínguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Torres 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.272
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Wells c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Pereira lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.161
|Peraza 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Milwaukee
|000
|200
|034_9
|11
|2
|New York
|000
|200
|000_2
|4
|1
a-struck out for Tellez in the 7th. b-sacrificed for Miller in the 8th.
E_Adames (14), Monasterio (6), LeMahieu (3). LOB_Milwaukee 8, New York 9. 3B_Adames (1). HR_Taylor (6), off Loáisiga. RBIs_Adames (72), Taylor (21), Canha (20), Caratini 2 (22), Contreras 2 (69), Monasterio (22), Volpe (58), Peraza (10). SB_Taylor (8), Turang (21). SF_Caratini.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Contreras, Turang 2, Monasterio); New York 3 (Judge, LeMahieu 2). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 11; New York 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Taylor. LIDP_Turang.
DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|3
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|84
|3.30
|Peguero
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.51
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.78
|Payamps, W, 5-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.43
|Megill, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.38
|Milner
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.04
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|King
|5
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|79
|2.82
|Weissert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.73
|W.Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.00
|Loáisiga, L, 0-2
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|3.06
|Krook
|0
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|16
|24.75
|Marinaccio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|32
|3.99
Krook pitched to 4 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Peguero 3-0, Marinaccio 2-2. HBP_Marinaccio (Canha).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, John Libka.
T_2:48. A_44,068 (47,309).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.