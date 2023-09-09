|Milwaukee
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|8
|Totals
|34
|2
|4
|2
|Frelick cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Domínguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Torres 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Wiemer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Tellez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wells c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pereira lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Caratini ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peraza 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Monasterio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Turang 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Taylor lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|200
|034
|—
|9
|New York
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
E_Adames (14), Monasterio (6), LeMahieu (3). DP_Milwaukee 0, New York 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, New York 9. 3B_Adames (1). HR_Taylor (6). SB_Taylor (8), Turang (21). SF_Caratini (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Miley
|3
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Peguero
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Payamps W,5-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Megill H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milner
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|King
|5
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|Weissert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W.Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Loáisiga L,0-2
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Krook
|0
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Marinaccio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Krook pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Marinaccio (Canha).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, John Libka.
T_2:48. A_44,068 (47,309).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.