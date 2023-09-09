MilwaukeeNew York
Totals369118Totals34242
Frelick cf-rf3220LeMahieu 1b5000
Contreras c5122Judge dh4010
Santana 1b5110Domínguez cf4000
Canha rf4121Torres 2b2100
Wiemer cf0000Stanton rf4100
Adames ss5111Volpe ss4011
Tellez dh2000Wells c4000
Miller ph-dh1000Pereira lf3010
Caratini ph-dh0002Peraza 3b4011
Monasterio 3b3001
Turang 2b4110
Taylor lf4221

Milwaukee0002000349
New York0002000002

E_Adames (14), Monasterio (6), LeMahieu (3). DP_Milwaukee 0, New York 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, New York 9. 3B_Adames (1). HR_Taylor (6). SB_Taylor (8), Turang (21). SF_Caratini (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Miley32-312133
Peguero11-300012
Wilson100000
Payamps W,5-4110001
Megill H,3100001
Milner120002
New York
King542119
Weissert100001
W.Peralta100011
Loáisiga L,0-2153300
Krook024420
Marinaccio100021

Krook pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Marinaccio (Canha).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, John Libka.

T_2:48. A_44,068 (47,309).

